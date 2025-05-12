Falcons Sign Ex Jaguars LB, Release Former First-Round WR
The Atlanta Falcons made their first roster transaction since rookie minicamp ended Sunday, signing one of the 20 players who tried out for the team in linebacker and special teams ace Caleb Johnson, the team announced in a press release Monday.
In correspondence, Atlanta released wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II, who was the 29th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.
Johnson, an undrafted free agent in 2021 out of Houston Christian University, played in 14 games as a rookie for the Chicago Bears before spending 2022-24 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. During his three-year tenure in Jacksonville, Johnson saw action in all 17 games each season.
The 26-year-old Johnson has 38 career tackles. He's a special teams standout, as he played 68% of the Bears' special teams snaps in 2021, 67% of Jacksonville's in 2022, 63% in 2023 and 81% in 2024.
Johnson, who stands 6'2" and 220 pounds, hasn't played a defensive snap since 2021, and he's only played five total snaps on defense since entering the league. His path to a roster spot and, subsequently, playing time will likely come in the game's third phase.
Dorsett, 32, spent the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Colts. He played for the New England Patriots from 2017-19, missed the 2020 season with a foot injury and suited up for three different teams -- the Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans -- in 2021.
Dorsett remained with the Texans in 2022 and spent 2023 with the Denver Broncos. The Falcons signed Dorsett to their practice squad in October 2024, and the former Miami Hurricanes standout inked a reserve/futures deal in January 2025.
For his career, Dorsett has caught 151 passes for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.