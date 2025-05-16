Falcons Sign One Offensive Lineman, Release Another
The Atlanta Falcons signed an interior offensive lineman -- but their self-appointed starting center, Ryan Neuzil, remains a restricted free agent.
Atlanta agreed to terms with undrafted free agent rookie Michael Gonzalez, the team announced in a press release Friday. In correspondence, the Falcons released offensive lineman Joey Fisher.
The 6' 4", 305-pound Gonzalez played in 51 games across four seasons at Louisville. He started all 26 games at left guard over the past two years, though he also has experience at tackle. He's made 32 career starts.
An All-ACC honorable mention in 2024, Gonzalez didn't allow a sack in 457 pass blocking snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He gave up four quarterback hits and 13 hurries.
Gonzalez originally committed to Louisville on June 18, 2020, when now-Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford was Louisville's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Now, the two unite in Atlanta.
The Falcons' roster still has one spot available -- likely for Neuzil, who remains a restricted free agent but is still expected to start for Atlanta this fall.
Ledford, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris have each mentioned their confidence in Neuzil stepping into that role in place of Drew Dalman, who signed a three-year contract with the Chicago Bears in free agency.
"I think Neuzil's got a lot of strength," Ledford said. "He may be one of the best athletes on the team. But he's just got a lot of power. He's a very explosive guy, just has a lot of power. At the center position, if you've got the quickness he shows and you need there, along with the power in the middle, it's a good combination to have, and he's shown that."
The Falcons start OTAs on May 27 at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch.