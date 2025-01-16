ESPN Projects Falcons Trading Kyle Pitts for Day 3 Draft Pick
The Atlanta Falcons are contractually tied to tight end Kyle Pitts for one more season, but it's evidently not a guarantee he plays another snap for the team that drafted him No. 4 overall in 2021.
ESPN's Benjamin Solak gave a bold prediction on Atlanta's offseason, and he speculated the Falcons could part ways with Pitts -- for a small return.
"Pitts is due $10.8 million on the final year of his deal in 2025. Can the Falcons get more for him in a trade than they would in a compensatory pick after he leaves in free agency?" Solak wrote. " I think they could, as he has a rosier future on an offense that actually fits his skill set.
"My prediction: Pitts will get dealt to the Bengals for a Day 3 pick."
Atlanta has only five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, with choices coming in the first, second, fourth and two in the seventh. Moving Pitts would add more draft capital but leave Atlanta with Charlie Woerner as the only tight end on its roster.
The 24-year-old Pitts endured an up-and-down fourth professional season.
After a slow first month to the year, Pitts starred in October. He made 21 receptions for 314 yards and caught a pair of touchdowns in the month-ending victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 27.
The problem, however, is Pitts roughly equaled that production in Atlanta's other 13 games combined.
From Weeks 1-4, Pitts caught eight passes for 105 yards and one touchdown. From Weeks 9-18, Pitts hauled in 18 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown. Across those 13 games, he totaled 26 receptions for 288 yards and two scores.
During the Falcons' final seven games, Pitts made only 13 catches for 117 yards and one touchdown on 25 targets. His touchdown was significant -- it marked rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s first as a professional and helped the Falcons force overtime against the Washington Commanders in Week 17 -- but he failed to eclipse 45 receiving yards in a game from Nov. 17 onward.
So, what's next? Potentially Cincinnati -- but only time will tell.