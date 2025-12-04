Falcons Get Concerning News for Two Key Starters

FLOWERY BRANCH – Neither defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (groin) nor wide receiver Drake London (knee) participated during the Atlanta Falcons ’ Thursday practice. This marks a second-straight day that neither of these key players participated.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris confirmed that London is still considered to be “ day-to-day ” this week ahead of the team’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

“We’ll kind of check him out, and he’ll do some running stuff with our people,” Morris said on Wednesday morning. “We’ll keep him on the side, but he won’t be doing practice things today.”

London’s availability will likely run all the way up until kickoff on Sunday. There is a possibility that he remains out this week after not practicing, but also one where he does not practice and then suits up for the game.

Morris said that the veteran would be able to slot in, should that situation arise. They just want to do what is best for him at this point.

“When he’s ready to go, we’ll put him out there,” Morris explained. “Everything that we do with Drake is to take care of Drake and make sure he’s good. We won’t put him in harm's way by any means.”

Dorlus (groin) has not missed a game this season, but he could be at risk of that, having missed his second-straight practice. The defender leads the Falcons in sacks this season and has emerged as one of their most valuable defensive linemen.

Defenders David Onyemata (foot) and DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) were also listed as DNPs on Thursday.

Linebacker Malik Verdon, who had been practicing fully in recent weeks, was not activated to the team’s 53-man roster and was placed on the season-ending NFI list, according to the Falcons’ Terrin Waack .

Linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring), the standout special teamer, has not played since the Falcons’ trip to Berlin several weeks ago. He was a full participant on Wednesday, but regressed to being limited on Thursday.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) was not on Wednesday’s report, but was limited on Thursday. The All-Pro has been a regular on this injury report since his injury in New England, but it has not hampered his availability on Sundays.

See below for the full injury report from Thursday’s practice ahead of the Falcons’ Week 14 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

FULL PARTICIPANTS:

n/a

LIMITED PARTICIPANTS:

ILB Josh Woods (hamstring)

G Chris Lindstrom (foot)

TE Feleipe Franks (calf)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: