Falcons vs. Rams Q&A: Can LA Avoid Major Upset?

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) are set to carry some hefty motivation headed into Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (0-1) at SoFi Stadium.

Atlanta blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead in a 27-26 Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints at home. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and rookie receiver Drake London played well in their Falcon debuts while running back Cordarrelle Patterson carried the load in the backfield.

The early-season tests now keep getting tougher, as the Falcons will look to topple the defending Super Bowl champions on the road.

But Rams Digest contributor Zach Dimmitt isn't counting the Falcons out given the struggles LA had in its season-opening blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

1. The Rams didn't look like their Super Bowl selves in last week's opener. Why did they struggle so much at home?

The offensive line was a major reason for the Rams lack of offensive production, as they only posted 10 points which included a scoreless second half. LA allowed a dominant Buffalo d-line to sack quarterback Matthew Stafford seven times, as he was bullied and bludgeoned all night long.

Additionally, an inability to spread the ball around to anyone not named Cooper Kupp The Rams and Stafford will need to get veteran receiver Allen Robinson involved if they want to come away with a win that's generally expected.

2. If the Rams win Sunday, what will be the reason why?

The Rams will win if they force Mariota to stay in the pocket and not get on the outside for potential gains on scrambles. LA allowed Bills quarterback Josh Allen to run 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, a total that could've been higher had the game remained competitive.

By keeping Mariota in the pocket, LA will eliminate one of Mariota's biggest strengths and force him into the passing situations that cornerback Jalen Ramsey could be waiting for.

Additionally, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner will need to keep close tabs on Patterson as a receiver and rusher. Atlanta will have little chance of success if Patterson fails to a catch a rhythm.

3. If the Rams lose Sunday, what will be the reason why?

More offensive line troubles would definitely spell some major trouble for LA. The Falcons can keep this game close if they continue to pressure Stafford and force him into uncomfortable situations.

4. Who is one X-Factor on offense and defense to watch for the Rams?

Offense - RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

Cam Akers was fixing to be the Rams' go-to rusher in Week 1, but he was no where to he seen with just three carries for zero yards. Instead, Henderson Jr. enjoyed most of the workload, posting 18 total touches for 73 yards.

Aside from Kupp, he was arguably the most productive player in the LA offense and could cause problems for the Falcons defense due to his ability to be a productive receiver out of the backfield. Look for him to get crucial red-zone touches against Atlanta.

Defense - CB Troy Hill

Hill led the Rams in total tackles last week and made an athletic interception of Allen, one of three LA takeaways.

Ramsey will likely be tasked with guarding London, who was Atlanta's leading receiver in Week 1. The potential of the rookie getting shutout by Ramsey would leave Mariota to search elsewhere, giving Hill an opportunity to force another turnover.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

The Falcons have a better chance than many are giving them credit for, but it's difficult to see them taking down the defending champs on their home turf for the second time in under two week.

This game won't be a blowout, as LA still has plenty of things to get sorted out as the season progresses. But I'll take the Rams in a one-possession finish.

Rams 29, Falcons 24

