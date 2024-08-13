Atlanta Falcons' Week 1 Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Might Get Tougher
The Atlanta Falcons are inching closer to their season opener Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and both rosters will change substantially over the next three weeks -- though the Steelers' offense might grow much more dangerous.
Pittsburgh has a trade in place with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and the Steelers believe they're in a "good place" to give Aiyuk a new contract, according to NFL Network.
The 49ers ultimately have the final say, but if Aiyuk declines their final contract offer, then the reigning All-Pro will be on his way to the Steel City.
Should the trade go through, Aiyuk will play his first game as a Steeler against the Falcons, making Atlanta's already challenging early-season slate that much tougher.
After hosting Pittsburgh, the Falcons play the Philadelphia Eagles away on Monday Night Football before returning home to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Atlanta then hosts the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- on Thursday Night Football -- to wrap a five-game stretch that includes matchups with three playoff teams from last season.
The 26-year-old Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago. He has emerged as one of the NFL's most explosive pass catchers, averaging just under 18 yards per catch in 2023.
Aiyuk would add a new element to a Steelers offense that will otherwise be littered with familiarity for the Falcons' defense. Atlanta's former head coach, Arthur Smith, is Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator, and several players -- running back Cordarrelle Patterson, tight end MyCole Pruitt and receivers Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller -- followed him this offseason.
Week 1 is always highly anticipated. For the Falcons, Smith's reunion creates another storyline. For the rest of the league, Aiyuk's debut, as well as Russell Wilson's, on a new team is another -- and would make Falcons first-year defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake's responsibilities all the more important.