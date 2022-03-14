Skip to main content

Jaguars Win Falcons' LB Foye Oluokun Sweepstakes, Agree To Three-Year Deal

The NFL's leading tackler of 2021 is head to Jacksonville on a megadeal

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun, according to NFL Network. It's expected to be a three-year deal worth up to $45 million with $28 million guaranteed. 

A former sixth-round pick out of Yale, Oluokun, 26, became one of the biggest standouts in defensive coordinator Dean Pees' defense last season. He recorded a career-best 192 total tackles to go along with three interceptions and two sacks. 

Oluokun led the NFL in tackles, beating out linebackers such as Seattle's Bobby Wagner, New York's CJ Mosley and Chicago's Roquan Smith. Deion Jones, who finished second on Atlanta in tackles with 137 tackles, remains under contract through the 2023 season and will be owed $20 million against Atlanta's salary cap. 

Oluokun was projected to garner around roughly $10 million per season on the open market. 

Foye Oluokun Atlanta Falcons
Three of the biggest needs for Jacksonville now have been filled at the start of free agency. The Jaguars elected to franchise tag left tackle Cam Robinson for a second season under new coach Doug Pederson. Earlier Monday, the team agreed to terms on a mega-deal with Washington Commanders' Pro-Bowl offensive guard Brandon Scherff. 

Atlanta now will have another need to consider in the upcoming draft if the team elects to not sign a linebacker. Currently owning three picks in the first 60 selections, the Falcons could elect to use one of them on Oluokun's replacement. 

If the Falcons were to target a linebacker in the first round, Utah's Devin Lloyd or Georgia's Nakobe Dean could be in play at the No. 8 selection. If Falcons' general manager Terry Fontenot waits until Day 2, Atlanta could target players such as Alabama's Christian Harris, Wyoming's Chad Muma, LSU's Damone Clark or Oklahoma's Brian Asamoah II. 

Oluokun finishes his career in Atlanta with 462 total tackles, 12 tackles for losses, five sacks and five interceptions. The Falcons currently have roughly $16.2 million in salary cap space. 

