Atlanta to Host Super Bowl in 2028 at Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium
The Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host Super Bowl LXII in 2028, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Tuesday at league owners' meetings in Atlanta.
"Renowned for its hospitality and rich spots and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62," Goodell said in a statement while congratulating both the Falcons and Atlanta community.
Atlanta hosted Super Bowl LII on Feb. 3, 2019, when the New England Patriots took a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. It was the second year football was played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Now, the stadium is set to get its second Super Bowl in its 11th year of service, as Super Bowl LXII will cap the 2027 season.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank addressed reporters Tuesday, while Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wasn't present due to travel obligations. Blank expressed his excitement for the opportunity and extended his thanks to Kemp and many others.
"This is a tremendous honor for the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia to be selected as host for Super Bowl LXII," Blank said in a press release. "Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to host the world's largest sporting events, and I know I speak for many when I say we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta in 2028 and build off the success of Super Bowl LIII in 2019."
Goodell, meanwhile, praised Blank, who's in his 23rd season as the Falcons' owner.
"He's a game-changer," Goodell said. "He makes things happen."
Goodell also touted Blank in the press release, dubbing him a "transformative figure in the Atlanta community" and a crucial part in why the city received its second Super Bowl in a decade.
"I have been fortunate to witness firsthand how Arthur continues to drive community engagement and economic development in the Atlanta community through his unwavering commitment to sports and philanthropy," Goodell said.
Now, Atlanta, which is set to host eight FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, has another prestigious event returning to town.
And unlike years past, there are no loose ends to tie from the league's side.
"This community deserves this," Goodell said. "We have no reservations. Nothing but optimism. We look forward to being here for Super Bowl 62."