Falcons Fascinating Duo: QB Coach Sees Promising Results With Atlanta Rookies

Former NFL QB Jordan Palmer already can see the upside of Desmond Ridder working with Drake London in Atlanta

Coaches often can see a connection between players before the prospects know it. Jordan Palmer said he knew that the additions of Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London and quarterback Desmond Ridder would be a special bond.

London, the eighth overall pick in the draft, texted Palmer following Ridder's selection in the third round with a simple message.

"We got our guy," said London. "I was excited about that."

Palmer agreed with the sentiment well before the two began to work drills at OTAs in Flowery Branch earlier this month.

“I like Drake London as an NFL receiver, his catch radius, (his ability to) go up and get it. You are creating other places to throw," Palmer said in an interview with The Athletic. "That guy might look covered, but he’s not covered if I throw it here. That fits really well with what Desmond did in college."

Players who join rosters that mirror their collegiate production often find the transition to the pros a much more relaxed journey. At Cincinnati, Ridder relied heavily on receiver Alec Pierce, one of the FBS' top options in terms of contested catches.

Pierce, a 6-3, 218-pound receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, served as the Bearcats' No. 1 option in the passing attack. Last season, he led all Group of 5 receivers in contested catches with 11.

London, a 6-3, 212-pounder from USC, led the nation in contested catches with 18 despite being limited to nine games in his final season with the Trojans.

"The way that Drake plays above 7 feet off the ground, it’s wingspan, it’s also jumping ability, hand-eye coordination and his ability to adjust, those things, those are easy throws to get good at making for any quarterback,” Palmer said.

Palmer, who runs the QB Summit throughout the offseason, connected with Ridder after his junior season. One thing that hampered Ridder's production to begin his Bearcat career was his accuracy rate and average yard per attempt. After the 2020 season, his passer efficiency raiting hovered around 152.9 while his yards per attempt were at 6.7.

The efficiency rate went up by six percent, according to Pro Football Reference. The yards per attempt doubled by nearly two yards, now ranging around 8.6 yards. Palmer said Ridder's biggest strength throughout the process was his competitiveness and willingness to learn.

“He’s a true competitor, not (just) in football but in everything that he does,” Palmer said. “Not everybody is that way. Not all these guys are like that. There are a lot of quarterbacks who will compete in football-related things, but they don’t eat that healthy, they’re not that disciplined with their workout schedule or their sleep or their recovery or whatever their vices are."

The Falcons return to the second phase of OTAs on Wednesday, June 1.