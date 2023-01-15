"You're three games away (from the Super Bowl)! Put a brace on it," Michael Vick said on FOX regarding the Ravens' Lamar Jackson sitting out this playoff game. "Get it going. Put a brace on it. Let's go!''

Some think Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, ruled out for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury, should "show up'' and play.

Among those critics is Michael Vick, the all-time Atlanta Falcons great ... who others think maybe should "shut up'' and watch.

"You're three games away (from the Super Bowl)! Put a brace on it," Vick said on FOX's pregame show this weekend. "Get it going. Put a brace on it. Let's go. ... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL."

The injury to the 2019 MVP Jackson, which has kept him out since he exited a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos, is apparently a Grade 2 PCL sprain and there is still inflammation in his knee, which Jackson himself says "remains unstable."

But, Jackson writes, "I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100 percent of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.''

Vick, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, is joined by some fans who seem bothered by the "100 percent'' remark ... because at this point in the season, no player is physical "100 percent.''

There has been speculation that Jackson may be opting to be careful to avoid further injury as he is on the horizon of free agency. Jackson and the Ravens have been unable to agree to a contract extension.

The problem with that speculation, and with Vick's advice: It's impossible to know the exact extent of Jackson's knee problem as compared to Vick's. What is the risk of further damage? What is the pain threshold?

It's a tricky deal for one guy to tell another to "tough it out'' ... though obviously the underdog Ravens' chance to upset the defending AFC champion Bengals in this 8:15 p.m. ET start would include greatly with Jackson playing.

In his career against the Bengals, Jackson is 6-2. ... but today will be replaced by either backup Tyler Huntley (a game-time decision because of a shoulder injury) or third-stringer Anthony Brown, who started the team's regular-season finale against Cincinnati, completing 19 of 44 passes for 286 yards and two interceptions in a 27-16 loss.

