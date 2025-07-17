Cam Newton has Warning for Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.
Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has no shortage of NFL veterans in his ear when it comes to giving advice. He has Kirk Cousins as a backup and has leaned on Matt Ryan for some career tips this offseason as well.
Still, that hasn’t stopped Atlanta native and former NFL MVP Cam Newton from weighing in as well.
"Michael Penix, this is all I will say to you. You see how you got the position? That will be the same way you lose your position," Newton declared on his 4th and 1 podcast show. "Don't let that fly off your head, dreads, or your durag. Stay with me. Understand the same way that got you the position is the same way you will lose the position," Newton doubled down. "This is a business first. Don't ever forget that"
Perhaps what Newton is trying to drill home to Penix in what might not have been the clearest possible manner is that being handed the starting job should only be regarded as reaching first base.
Penix Jr. is the present and future of the Falcons, but Newton warns that things can turn quickly, and used Penix’s own experience backing up Cousins as an example.
The flavor of the month can quickly be replaced in the NFL. This is a business first, after all.
Certainly, Penix has been put in an advantageous position due to the plethora of offensive weapons like Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Bijan Robinson, as well as being surrounded by a veteran offensive line.
Penix and the Falcons will look to knock off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are led by another quarterback in Baker Mayfield, who knows how quickly the business aspect of the NFL can turn on him.
The adversity Penix faced in college with four straight season-ending injuries at Indiana will help keep him focused and serve as a reminder to never take anything for granted.
Much of what comes out of Newton’s mouth can be ignored, but his overall message to Penix can’t be this time around.
Don’t settle. Keep Working.
And as Falcons fans might remind him… Rise Up.