Which Falcon is Quietly Having a Pro Bowl Season?

Matt Ryan, Kyle Pitts, and Cordarrelle Patterson are garnering the headlines, but this Atlanta Falcon is quietly having a Pro-Bowl caliber season.

Third-year offensive guard Chris Lindstrom was the Atlanta Falcons first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Falcons selected Lindstrom out of Boston College with the No. 14 overall pick.

Most offensive linemen taken top-15 in the draft are offensive tackles, so if a team selects a guard that high, they're expecting a Pro Bowl-caliber level of play.

The Falcons are getting that from Lindstrom through five games in 2021.

Lindstrom has an 83.6 grade this season from Pro Football Focus (PFF), second on the team behind running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Lindstrom's 83.6 grade places him fifth among all NFL guards.

Player Team PFF Grade Zack Martin Dallas Cowboys 92.3 Joel Bitonio Cleveland Browns 89.9 Connor McGovern Dallas Cowboys 88.7 Michael Onwenu New England Patriots 85.2 Chris Lindstrom Atlanta Falcons 83.6

Martin and Bitonio have been to nine Pro Bowls between them. McGovern and Onwenu are in their second years with the Cowboys and Patriots, respectively.

Lindstrom has been steady in his play this season. His lowest overall score came in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. His run blocking grade of 60.8 helped contribute to his season low 66.3 grade.

Last week against the Jets, Lindstrom graded 80.2 run blocking and 79.2 overall.

Lindstrom is significantly outperforming his Falcons teammates on the offensive line through five weeks. Left tackle Jake Matthews has a grade of 66.5, center Matt Hennessy 63.7, right tackle Kaleb McGary 54.3, and rookie left guard Jaylen Mayfield checks in at 36.5.

The Falcons could get some help on the offensive line before they play again against the Miami Dolphins on October 24. Projected starter at left guard Josh Andrews has missed the entire season but could return to face the Dolphins.

Lindstrom has taken a step forward each of his three years in the NFL. He graded 66.6 as a rookie, followed that with a 77.1 in 2020, and 83.6 so far in 2021.

If he continues at this pace, he could get his first Pro Bowl nod, the first of many.