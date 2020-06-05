Dan Quinn to return to Falcons headquarters on Friday

The NFL took a step back towards normalcy Thursday with an announcement that coaches will be allowed to return to team facilities at the end of this week. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn will be back in the Falcons headquarters Friday, and all Atlanta coaching assistants will join him in the team facility on Monday according to The Athletic's Jason Butt.

The Falcons team facility in Flowery Branch officially reopened on May 19 after 67 days of closure, but coaches and players have still not been permitted into the building. Only rehabbing players were allowed to attend and work out in a limited fashion. Other than them, team personnel and staff members such as Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay, who appeared in a video on Twitter showcasing how the team planned to reopen the facility safely, were permitted to enter the building at the end of May.

Quinn, along with the rest of the coaching staff, has been in contact with the Falcons players through a virtual offseason training program. Both rookies and veterans have been participating in the most recent virtual workouts.

The coaches returning to the facility is a small but still monumental step in the right direction for the NFL as it tries to overcome the coronavirus. The next step will be getting all the players into the team facility before training camp, which doesn't begin for another six weeks. Hopefully, the players across the league can get back into their team buildings much sooner than that too.