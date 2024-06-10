Deion Sanders Son Shedeur Sanders Asked if He's More Michael Vick or Tom Brady
The Atlanta Falcons aren't expected to be in the quarterback market anytime soon, with Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. making up the organization's short- and long-term future.
As such, the Falcons should be bystanders next spring when Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Fame cornerback and former Atlanta great Deion Sanders, ascends to the sport's highest level.
Yet while Atlanta is watching, it may see a player similar to one of its other franchise icons - quarterback Michael Vick, a three-time Pro Bowler across six years with the franchise.
Shedeur Sanders, asked whether he's more like Vick or Tom Brady, told Complex Sports he finds himself to be a little bit of both.
"I'm a mixture," Shedeur Sanders said. "I'm able to stay in the pocket and want to deliver the ball each and every play like Brady but be able to extend plays and if it's not there, take it like Vick."
The Falcons Podcast: Watch | Spotify | Apple Pods
The Falcons previously made the shortlist of teams Deion Sanders reportedly wanted to select his sons, Shedeur and safety Shilo, along with the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens, according to the New York Post.
Shedeur is considered a first-round prospect by most pundits including Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated.
During his 14 NFL seasons, Deion Sanders spent five years with the Falcons, earning three All-Pro nods. He grew fond of Atlanta and believes his sons - now more likely Shilo than Shedeur - belong in a city much like it, if not the real deal.
"There were certain cities that fit. Atlanta fit," Deion Sanders said on the Million Dollar Worth of Game podcast. "And I want that for my kids. All of them. I want the right fit. First of all it was the ethnicity, because that was the first time I saw black people in positions of authority. It blew my mind.
"It was real in Atlanta. I had never seen anything like that in my life."
But that was before the Falcons selected Penix. Now, Shedeur Sanders is all but off the radar moving forward - yet when he reaches the NFL, he may still have a pinch of Atlanta in his game.