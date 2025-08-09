DeMarcco ‘Bamm-Bamm’ Hellams Brings the Hits in Falcons’ Preseason Opener
ATLANTA, Ga – DeMarcco Hellams stole headlines in the first half of the Atlanta Falcons’ first preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Friday night.
“Bamm-Baam,” as he’s affectionately known by his teammates, played up to his reputation with several powerful hits, including this one on wide receiver Craig Reynolds.
While he was flagged for this play, the replay showed he led with his shoulder pads and made contact with Reynolds’ chest area. If you look closely, it even appears that the flag was in the air before he even made contact.
Regardless, this was one of several fantastic plays made by a player who looked like he was making up for missed time after missing last season with an ankle injury.
Hellams played in all but two games as a rookie in 2023, earning first-team reps on special teams before starting four of the final six games in the secondary alongside Jessie Bates III. He finished that campaign with 40 tackles, with all but three of those coming in the final eight weeks of the season.
After finishing strong, Hellams was expected to take the next step in 2024 before his preseason injury derailed those hopes.
Today, he was just craving contact.
“I feel like I put my best foot forward out there today,” Hellams said after the game. “I was off for a whole year, so that's all I could think about from the moment of injury is getting back out there again and just playing out there today, making a few plays, just being out there with my brothers and just finishing the game healthy.
“I know I didn't make it through preseason one last year, so just making it through preseason one game this year, I just thank God. I thank my teammates, and I thank my coaches and training staff for getting me prepared to be out there today.”
Hellams finished his day with just three tackles, but he led the team in hit sticks.
"I just say don't throw it across the middle late. Be on time, because he's back there lingering somewhere,” quarterback Michael Penix said last week about feeling his presence in the secondary during camp. “He'll come down and hit. He's not scared of contact. He's usually at a safety position, so I'm usually throwing away from wherever he’s at.”
Head coach Raheem Morris has said he’s needed to rein in Hellams during practice, but that was not a problem for the Falcons against the Lions. A now fully recovered Hellams was set loose to release some of that pent-up aggression.
The third-year safety is battling with rookie Xavier Watts and veteran free agent acquisition Jordan Fuller for the safety spot next to Bates. There’s plenty of competition for the role, and all three players saw playing time on Friday.
This competition is sure to go deep into the preseason, but Hellams left a strong impression during preseason game number one.
“We’re trying to develop a culture,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said during camp, “[It’s] a style of play for sure, and part of that is the violence which we play and the aggression, the urgency, and all that.”
On Friday night, “Bamm-Bamm” didn’t just fit that description; he embodied it. The hits were loud, and his energy was contagious. If this is the tone-setter for his preseason, Falcons opponents have been warned.