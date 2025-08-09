Detroit Lions Provide Update on Morice Norris Who was Injured vs. Atlanta Falcons
For all the preseason talk of setting a physical tone, the reality of playing a dangerous game snapped back into focus last night. The Atlanta Falcons first preseason game of the new year ended prematurely after a neck injury to Lions' safety Morice Norris.
Morris and Lions head coach Dan Campbell decided to end the game with the Lions leading 17-10 and 14:31 left on the clock. A meaningless exhibition took on a little more meaning for the players gathered in prayer for Norris.
"Just Dan and myself, respect for his family, Morice Norris, it was that simple," Morris said post-game. "There's not a lot of times that happens. I can't sit here and tell you I've been through a lot of those or seen a lot of those. I don't think any of us have. That was the moment decision and it was the right thing to do for our football team and the Lions' football team with what happened tonight."
Mercifully, the Lions were able to pass along good news about the condition of the former undrafted free agent from Fresno State shortly after the game had ended.
"Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation," the Lions released via X. "We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support."
It was a somber feeling at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a moment that required sensible adults on both sidelines. Morris and Campbell deserve praise for protecting their players and the dignity of the game in general.