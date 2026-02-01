Falcons Adding Former Jets OC to Kevin Stefanski's First Staff: Report

New Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski brought his offensive coordinator from the Cleveland Browns with him to his new organization. But for Atlanta's offensive pass game coordinator role, Stefanski will work with a new assistant.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night the Falcons are hiring Tanner Engstrand as pass game coordinator. In his last NFL role, Engstrand was New York Jets offensive coordinator in 2025.

"The former Jets OC had multiple options and has been a popular name in recent days," Rapoport wrote on X. "Engstrand will join coach Kevin Stefanski and the new offensive staff in Atlanta.

Engstrand will arrive in Atlanta with six years of NFL coaching experience. He previously served as a passing game coordinator with the Detroit Lions from 2022-24.

The #Falcons are hiring Tanner Engstrand as offensive passing game coordinator, sources say.



The former #Jets OC had multiple options and has been a popular name in recent days. Engstrand will join coach Kevin Stefanski and the new offensive staff in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/cZ3bXzQtfE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2026

Falcons Hiring Tanner Engstrand as Offensive Passing Game Coordinator

As Rapoport explained, Engstrand was one of the hotter names still remaining on the coaching market when the weekend began.

Engstrand has mostly worked with Dan Campbell in his NFL coaching career. That should excite Falcons fans. Campbell's coaching tree began to sprout branches with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn last offseason.

Johnson had a tremendous impact in his first season with the Chicago Bears, leading the team to an 11-6 record.

Glenn didn't have nearly the same success in New York. From Detroit, Engstrand followed Glenn to New York for his first OC opportunity. But Engstand was one of several coaches Glenn and the Jets fired following the 2025 regular season.

Curiously, the Jets didn't part ways with Engstrand until January 27, which was more than three weeks after New York's last game.

The Falcons, though, appear all the better for it. From an NFL coaching experience perspective, they will actually have more league experienced with their passing game coordinator than offensive coordinator.

The Jets finished 29th in yards and points during Engstrand's only season as offensive coordinator. They were last in passing yards and 31st in passing touchdowns.

But with Engstrand as their passing game coordinator from 2022-24, the Lions finished inside the top 10 in passing yards and touchdowns all three seasons. In 2023 and 2024, Detroit was ranked second in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns.

Engstrand actually joined the Lions coaching staff a year prior to Campbell arriving. During that season in 2020, Engstrand served as an offensive assistant.

In 2021, he was an offensive quality control coach. Engstrand received another promotion to tight ends coach and offensive passing game coordinator during 2022.

Engstrand moved away from coaching tight ends to focus only on the passing game beginning in 2023.

The 43-year-old coach also has 14 seasons of FBS, FCS and UFL coaching experience.