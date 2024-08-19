Ex Atlanta Falcons LB Signed by Jim Harbaugh, LA Chargers
Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Frank Ginda is on the move.
Ginda, who spent last training camp with the Falcons and was on the team's practice squad for a majority of the season's latter half, signed a new contract with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, according to NFL Network.
Across two preseason games in Atlanta, Ginda recorded 12 tackles, including a team-high 10 stops in his final showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It ultimately wasn't enough to make the final roster, as he was waived Aug. 29, but the Falcons resigned him to their practice squad three months later.
Upon season's end, Ginda did not sign a reserve/futures contract and became a free agent.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
The 27-year-old Ginda boasts an illustrious resume, headlined by United States Football League Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and single-season all-time leading tackler in the Mountain West Conference in 2017.
In 2023, Ginda led the USFL in tackles with 104 and added three interceptions and a sack en route to winning defensive player of the week on four occasions while starring in the middle of the Michigan Panthers' defense.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Ginda had a star-studded college career at San Jose State University, capping it off with first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2017 after recording 173 tackles and leading the nation in tackles per game at 13.3.
Now, Ginda returns to the west coast -- with the Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was at the University of Michigan while Ginda starred a few minutes up the road in Detroit with the Michigan Panthers.