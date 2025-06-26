Exclusive: Falcons QB Penix Jr. Laying Foundation for Year 2
By now, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. already knows what is expected of him. If a team uses a top-10 pick on a quarterback while already paying another $180 million, it's likely because they see something special.
As a rookie, Penix Jr. was PFF’s eighth-highest graded quarterback (87.9, min.100 attempts). Through five games, the former No.8 overall pick completed 58.1% of his passes for 775 yards and three touchdowns.
Now entering his first offseason as the Falcons’ full-time starter, Penix Jr. is now in a position to take over an offense that returns three receivers coming off career-high seasons.
In an interview with Atlanta Falcons on SI, Penix Jr. explained that the consistent effort his receivers show on the practice field is exactly what a quarterback looks for.
“I'm really excited. Outside of just their production on game day, they do it each and every day. They work extremely hard in practice. And it shows up on game day,” said Penix. “That's the biggest thing you appreciate about a receiver, the ones who do it at practice each and every day.”
Toward the end of the season, Penix Jr began to develop a strong connection with wide receiver Drake London, who was in the midst of a breakout season. During the last three games of the year, he targeted London 39 times, connecting 22 times for 352 yards and two touchdowns.
Alongside London, Darnell Mooney flirted with the 1,000 receiving yard mark (992) while catching a career-high five touchdowns. Ray Ray McCloud proved to be much more than just a gadget player/special teamer, establishing himself as a reliable slot receiver while finishing the season with a career-high 62 catches for 682 yards.
Now with a year of professional experience under his belt, Penix Jr. said he feels more comfortable, not just with his teammates, but with Atlanta’s overall offensive scheme as well.
“Now that I have this offseason with them to get that connection—it’s going to be special,” Penix said. “Going into my second year and having a better understanding of the game and the playbook. I can be able to voice my opinion on different things, or talk to the guys about how we want a certain play to look.”
Adapting to the complexities of the NFL takes constant studying and repetition, and according to Penix Jr., Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has played a pivotal role in his development.
“We spend a lot of time in the film room together, just making sure I'm comfortable with everything he throws at me,” Penix said. “It's been a special connection.”
Earlier this month, Falcons legend Michael Vick visited the facility during OTAs and had high praise for Penix Jr. shortly after.
As a fellow lefty who grew up idolizing Vick, Penix Jr. is thankful to have the former Pro Bowler on his side.
“It’s surreal,” Penix said. “Using him in the video game, always looking up to him and the things he was doing. It’s special to have somebody like that in your corner that supports you and is there for me whenever I need him.”
The interview was part of a Sharpie campaign, a brand Penix says has been part of his story since childhood, especially as a lefty who’s had to deal with uncomfortable writing angles.
“I was always using Sharpies since I was a kid… It’s amazing and crazy to say I’m partnered with them now,” Penix said.