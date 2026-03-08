Atlanta Falcons Free Agency Mailbag: Is This A Team Ready to Go All In?

The Atlanta Falcons are opening a pivotal window this week with the start of the legal tampering period on Monday and then the league year on Wednesday. This new regime will have several questions that need to be answered. Whether it is quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line, or the depth on the roster, Ian Cunningham will provide some insight into how he really views this roster.

Speaking of answered questions, Falcons OnSI opened it up to the readers to hear what they wanted to learn more about as we approach this crucial period.

John Harrell on YouTube: Does Texas Tech DL Lee Hunter's combine performance scare you off of him at No.48?

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. I still consider him to be a top-end prospect for the Falcons in this class. He recorded the second-slowest 40-yard dash (5.18 seconds) and third-slowest 10-yard split (1.79 seconds) from the defensive tackle group. His broad jump (8’04”) and vertical (21.5”) were also not very good. It would be enough to drop him out of the first round, but not enough for the Falcons to overlook him in the second.

Lee Hunter’s fantastic size (6-foot-3, 318 pounds) will translate well, and the tape speaks louder than a combine performance. He finished his senior year at Texas Tech with 41 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. The defensive lineman also has an affinity for stopping the run, and he was a force in the interior, which coincidentally is an area the Falcons are looking to improve in next season.

If Hunter drops to No. 48, then the Falcons should run, not walk, to the podium.

Alex Norton @A_Norton4 on X: 23h What’s the better direction for the franchise: bring in a seasoned backup to mentor Penix (i.e., Geno, Brissett) or sign a starting-caliber QB (Kyler/Tua)?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

‘Better’ is relative to how the front office views the health of this roster and its ability to compete for a playoff spot. The quarterback position rightfully gets a lot of that attention, but this roster is also in a state of flux. There are needs all over, and this is not a team ready to make any major run right now.

While they would be wise to see what they can actually get out of Michael Penix Jr., they are not tied to him. If they choose to move forward with a Kyler Murray, it would signal that the Penix era may have come to an end – and it’s not every day that a franchise quarterback becomes available on the open market for a meager price tag ($1.3 million).

Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski have been complimentary of Penix, but have stopped short of outright naming him a starter or putting their support fully behind him. That tells me they’re keeping their options open.

I have been a vocal supporter of providing Penix with the opportunity to show what he can do this season. If he continues to struggle or injuries persist, then there’s your answer, and the Falcons can move on with one of the best quarterback draft classes in recent memory in 2027. However, if they feel like they’re close to competing, then a Murray deal would make them an instant contender in a winnable NFC South.

JW Odum on YouTube: Could a surprise trade for wide receiver Drake London or running back Bijan Robinson be in the works?

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

I would not count on it. There is always a bit of concern about leveraging a lot of funds into running back and wide receiver duo, but these two have abilities that should age very well.

Bijan Robinson is a versatile threat that lines up as a receiver as much as he does a running back. He limits the contact (as compared to the average running back), and the Falcons would be wise to find another bruiser to bring in to play alongside him to limit that damage. That ability should age nicely in the NFL, and he has improved every season.

A $20 million price tag is likely in his future, but Robinson is also the face of the franchise and is an outstanding steward of the organization. Ownership would not be pleased with moving on from a player like that.

As for Drake London, the way he plays the game should translate to longevity in the league. He blocks hard and uses his size more than speed or some other athletic traits that would fade over time. He doesn’t rely on separation, and that should last for a while (think Keenan Allen or Mike Evans).

London is also just 24, with plenty of room to continue developing into an elite wide receiver. His contract should run the Falcons about $30 million per year, but they would be wise to retain him.

The Daily Talon on YouTube: Why haven't we heard more about extensions for Drake London and Bijan Robinson?

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Those conversations can take a long time to come together, and the regime change only served to delay those. Ian Cunningham was hired as the general manager just a few weeks before the NFL Combine, and he was tasked with getting his bearings, evaluating the team’s roster health, scouting, and preparing for the free agency window that opens this week. That’s a lot.

There is plenty of time for the Falcons to negotiate extensions, but there has to be an order of operations. A Drake London extension can be expected this offseason, but it likely won’t come until the draft finishes up. Bijan Robinson’s fifth-year option should be picked up later this spring, and he will likely get his extension discussions next offseason.

GATXBOI_SPEAKS on YouTube: Who are some wide receivers the Falcons could target next week in free agency?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I love this free agency market for wide receivers. The Falcons will likely miss out on the likes of Alec Pierce, Mike Evans, or Wan’Dale Robinson, but there is still plenty of talent out there.

Calvin Austin III ($11 million average annual value), Jalen Nailor ($12 million), Romeo Doubs ($15.5 million), Rashid Shaheed ($13 million), or Keenan Allen ($9 million) are all fantastic options to come in and be a second receiver for the Falcons. Each of these guys could offer Atlanta either a proven veteran, a dual-threat (Shaheed is an elite kick returner), or someone who can stretch the field.

Ian Cunningham referred to wide receiver as a "premium position," so I would expect a significant investment here.

The Falcons have just two rostered wide receivers, and they will need to add several bodies this spring. These are guys who could come in and provide support every Sunday, but I expect they will bring several lower-cost guys to compete for reps before double-dipping in the draft for more.