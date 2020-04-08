Falcon Report
Hayden Hurst excited to play in Falcons "Air-Raid" offense

Christian Crittenden

The Atlanta Falcons needed a tight end when Austin Hooper left for the Browns at the start fo free agency. It didn’t take long for them to find his replacement in Hayden Hurst.

The Falcons acquired the two-year vet from the Baltimore Ravens for a second and fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. The Falcons received a fourth in return.

Hurst went on the Jim Rome show earlier in the week to take about his move to the Falcons.

“For my career, it’s an incredible opportunity,” Hurst said. “Being with Matt Ryan and coach Koetter and just seeing what Austin Hooper did last year breaking all of those records. It's exciting for my career but it was hard saying bye to some of my friends.”

The tight end has a lot of respect for Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense. He is excited to get to work with the team. Hurst will have a chance to put up huge numbers in an offense that uses the tight end.

Falcons tight ends caught 92 passes for 989 yards and 7 touchdowns last season.

“That air-raid offense is an incredible opportunity for my career,” Hurst said.” Coming from Baltimore we were more of a run-heavy offense so being apart of passing offense that uses the tight end that much is super excited for me.”

Last season in Baltimore, Hurst caught 30 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns. If things go as planned for the Falcons offense this year those numbers should easily double.

With team facilities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hayden has had to get to know his teammates and coaches virtually through facetime and other resources. In the interview, he told Rome that the Falcons plan to kick off their offseason program virtually on April 20.

Hurst was a first-round pick out of South Carolina back in 2018.

With the addition of Hurst and Gurley, to Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, the sky is the limit for the Falcons offense. 

