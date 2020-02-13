The Falcons need help on the defensive front, and they will two players according to the latest mock draft from CBS Sports’ R.J White.

White has the Falcons taking Iowa edge rusher A.J Epenesa with the No. 16 pick. Last season the junior recorded 32 solo tackles, 11.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

In the second round, they are projected to take TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock.

At Blacklock 6-feet-4 and 305 pounds, would likely line up in the middle of the defensive line. This season he recorded 40 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three and a half sacks. He was named the 2017 Big 12 Co-Defensive player of the year, and a 2017 All-American

Here is White’s explanation:

The Falcons spent two first-round picks on the offensive line last year, and they should spend their first two picks this year on the defensive line. Blacklock is an interior penetrator who will give O-lines fits when trying to block both him and Grady Jarrett.

With Austin Hooper possibly leaving the team in free agency, White has the Falcons taking LSU tight end, Thaddeus Moss in the third round.

Moss doesn't have the upside to replace Austin Hooper if the latter is allowed to walk in free agency, but he'd be a strong second tight end who should shine as a blocker and can be an underneath option.

Moss started his collegiate career at North Carolina State before transferring to LSU. He sat out for two seasons before playing in the 2019 season where he caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns, two of those came in the national title game against Clemson.

Hooper had a career year for the Falcons last season with 75 receptions, 787 yards, and six touchdowns.

Moss had at least 6 catches for 20+ yards last season, so he would be a solid downfield option for the team should Hooper leave in free agency. He is the son of former NFL superstar Randy Moss.

With multiples holes on the roster to fill, the Falcons will need to hit on all of their early-round draft picks.