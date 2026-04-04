Falcons Encouraged to Target Projected $67 Million WR

The Atlanta Falcons solidified wide receiver with free agent contracts for wideouts Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus this NFL offseason. After starting his career in Atlanta, Zaccheaus is returning to the Falcons following three seasons elsewhere.

But that doesn't mean the Falcons won't add another offensive weapon this offseason.

If they do, another veteran could make a lot of sense. On Friday, CBS Sports's Garrett Podell proposed the Falcons target Jauan Jennings.

In fact, on a list of the top 10 NFL free agents remaining, Podell named the Falcons the ideal landing spot for Jennings.

"Jennings could easily surpass both Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus to be WR2 for theAtlanta Falcons in 2026 behind only Drake London," Podell wrote. "Stefanski runs an offense that is similar in structure to what Kyle Shanahan runs in San Francisco: an outside zone rushing offense built to create easy looks on play-action.

"Jennings could acclimate quickly to Atlanta's playbook, and he could also emerge as a key target in an NFC South division that's up for grabs every season."

With Brandon Aiyuk suffering an injury mid-season for the San Francisco 49ers during 2024, Jennings led the team's wideouts with a career-high 975 yards. Last season, Jennings registered 55 catches for 643 yards and a career-best nine touchdowns.

Spotrac projected Jennings to be worth a 3-year, $67.84 million contract on the open market.

Could the Falcons Target WR Jauan Jennings in NFL Free Agency?

That price might push the Falcons out of the running for the former 49ers receiver. But it's worth wondering if Jennings will really command that type of deal.

Veterans that are unsigned into April don't typically get top dollar, and then when they don't, a lot of times, they settle for 1-year deals.

It's not clear the Falcons are actually interested in Jennings. But it would make sense if they are.

The Falcons signed Dotson and Zaccheaus to replace Darnell Mooney, who signed a 1-year deal with the New York Giants. Jennings, though, would be more equipped than Dotson and Zaccheaus to play the WR2 role in the Atlanta offense next season.

Jennings isn't quite the big-play threat that Mooney is on paper. But Jennings developed into a very reliable target over the past two seasons with the 49ers.

In Atlanta, Drake London and Kyle Pitts are already big-play threats. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson will also continue to contribute splash plays in the screen game.

Jennings could fit in perfectly as a WR2. It would also strengthen the team's receiver depth with Zaccheaus and Dotston moved down to then WR3 and WR4 roles.

Jennings registered 210 catches, 2,581 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in five seasons with San Francisco. He averaged 12.3 yards per reception.

A former Tennessee Volunteers wideout, Jennings will turn 29 years old in July.