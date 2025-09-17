Falcons' Raheem Morris Declares Bijan Robinson Is NFL's "Best Player"
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Bijan Robinson is a special football player. That may not be the hottest take you read today, but this might be: Bijan Robinson is the best player in the NFL.
Well, that’s what Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said about his star tailback on Wednesday morning.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
"He's definitely the best player in football, without a doubt," he said Wednesday. "He's unbelievable. I love the kid. I love everything about him. I love watching him with the ball. I love his confidence. I love his demeanor. I love his mindset. I love the leadership. I love everything about him."
There was no hesitation with this comment, as Morris quickly doubled down on his statement, "There’s no doubt about it."
Praise like this comes when you perform like Robinson did on the week’s biggest stage against an elite defense like Minnesota’s. He put together 143 yards rushing on 22 carries, marking his 20th time crossing the 100-yard threshold since entering the league in 2023.
That’s more than the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Saquon Barkley. That’s more than Derrick Henry. That’s more than Jahmyr Gibbs. In fact, it’s the most in the league.
Barkley had this to say about the Falcons’ star running back just this summer.
“There’s nobody who’s able to cut like Bijan in the NFL. There’s not,” Barkley said. “You can go argue your mom about that, I’ll be honest. Trust me. I love myself and I think I have great cuts. There’s nobody with his vision, his agility, and he can catch the ball, too. It’s finna get scary for a lot of people as he continues to figure it out.”
It is pretty safe to say that Raheem Morris agrees with this assessment.
"Unbelievable vision, unbelievable teammate, speed, physicality,” Morris continued. “Like you come across when you first meet him, you think he's a scat back, but he's really just everything. He has the ability to get out of the backfield, [and] run receiver-like routes. He can stay in the backfield and block whichever linebacker you decide to bring. He just does it all. And we might line him up at quarterback this week, who knows?"
Sunday’s 168 total yard outburst came on the heels of his 100-yard receiving day in Week 1. After two weeks of action, Robinson’s 292 scrimmage yards sit second in the NFL, trailing only Jonathan Taylor.
"It's the most comforting feeling in the world," Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said about having a player of Robinson's caliber in the backfield
The dominant defensive effort stole the headline, but Morris was quick to point out just how important their rushing effort was in the win.
“When you run for 218 yards, I don’t think we just depended on defense,” Morris said about the outcome of Sunday’s game in Minnesota. “That was a part of playing 47 snaps of defense, that was a part of ball control, that was a part of watching Bijan be the best player in football.”
After watching what this guy can do on the field, Morris may have a point. Bijan Robinson may not just be the Falcons’ best player – he may already be the best in football.