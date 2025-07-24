Falcons Raheem Morris “Fired Up” LB Returning From ACL Injury
The Atlanta Falcons linebacker Bralen Trice looked set to help a weak Falcons pass rush last season. However, he unfortunately missed the entirety of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL in Atlanta’s first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.
As training camp gets underway on Thursday, the 2024 third-round pick is healthy and ready to go. A Falcons pass rush that had just 10 sacks in 11 games before the bye week will gladly welcome Trice into the rotation.
Getting that extra help on defense has head coach Raheem Morris excited. He finally gets to see this guy in action for his team.
“I was so fired up about Bralen [Trice] last year, and it is the same thing this year,” Morris said.
Trice led the entire FBS in pressures in both 2022 and 2023. His 74 pressures in 2023 led all NCAA defenders two seasons ago.
Per Pro Football Focus, Trice totaled 149 pressures during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. This was the most by any defender in the NCAA during that span.
Not only did the Falcons struggle with sacks last year, but they also struggled to get pressure. Kaden Elliss led the team in hits (12) and hurries (26) despite not being a full-time pass rusher. Trice’s ability to generate pressure and rush quarterbacks will be very welcome, and fans will hope that it translates into sacks and turnovers.
He can provide a lot for this team, which struggled to make life uncomfortable for opposing quarterbacks in most games last season.