Falcons Rookie Safety Ready to Prove His Worth in Preseason Game
Xavier Watts has not been fully healthy during all of Atlanta Falcons camp. However, he’s getting there as the first preseason game approaches.
“Feel good, real good, body feels great. Really excited for Friday,” Watts said following scrimmages on Wednesday.
Despite missing a few days of practice, the 2025 third-round pick is raring to play.
“Yeah, I still feel ready to go. I mean, all the work I’ve still done through our little break throughout the summer still has prepared me for Friday. Still, I was still getting good work, even though I missed a couple days or whatnot. But, you know, condition is still good, still been in the playbook learning stuff, so still ready to go,” Watts said.
It’s a sigh of relief for the team and the fans. Even better, Watts doesn’t feel he’s fallen behind in their preparation. Watts also has the benefit of learning from Jessie Bates, whom he hailed as the best safety in the league.
“He has been awesome, just being around him and the rest of the guys as well,” Watts said. “But Jessie specifically is just, you know, he’s a veteran guy. He’s All-Pro best safety in the NFL, so I mean it’s just awesome just being around him every day, seeing how he works, seeing how he learns and just picking up on certain things that he does.”
Watts has been compared to Bates, both on and off the field, and now he has the chance to soak up the vet's knowledge. The rookie is excited to show off who he truly is in Friday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions.
“I’m ready to go out there and just, truly, play fast. I mean, all of college I just went out there, played fast made plays,” Watts said. “Ready to show Falcons nation, that’s what I’m going to do however long I’m here.”
The 23-year-old had his standout moments in college. He notched six interceptions in his final season at Notre Dame, the second most in the NCAA last season. In 2023, his seven picks were the most in college football. Now the “X-Factor”, as he’s been dubbed by his teammates, is ready to show Falcons fans what he’s made of and who he is as a football player.