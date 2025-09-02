Former Atlanta Falcons GM Hired By Rival Saints
The New Orleans Saints officially hired former Atlanta Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff on Tuesday. He will serve as a consultant for the team and assist Saints GM Mickey Loomis in all facets of the organization.
NFL Insider Albert Breer first reported the news, and the team later confirmed it.
Dimitroff, a 28-year NFL personnel veteran, served as the Falcons’ GM from 2008 to 2020, and ushered in some of the franchise’s most successful seasons. He built a team that reached the postseason six times, won the NFC South three times, and reached Super Bowl LI in the 2016-17 season. He was recognized as the NFL Executive of the Year in 2008 and in 2010.
Under his watch, the Falcons were eighth in the NFL and fourth in the NFC in wins.
Before Atlanta, Dimitroff had stops with the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs.
The former Falcons’ GM most notably drafted quarterback Matt Ryan in 2008, who then proceeded to help lead the team to five consecutive winning seasons. Before these two, the Falcons had never had back-to-back winning seasons in franchise history. Ryan ranks among the NFL’s all-time top ten in pass attempts, pass completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns.
His time in Atlanta also featured the blockbuster trade in 2011, where the Falcons packaged five draft picks to move up to No. 6 overall and select Julio Jones. The future Hall of Fame wide receiver left Atlanta in 2021 as the franchise’s leader in receptions (848) and yardage (12,896). Jones’ 99.5 receiving yards per game at that point were the best per-game average in NFL history.
The Falcons parted ways with Dimitroff after consecutive losing seasons in 2018 and 2019, followed by an 0-5 start in 2020.
Dimitroff previously had been a candidate for several GM positions, including interviews with the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.
The former NFL exec has spent the last three years with the company he helped create, SumerSports, in January of 2022. He had previously served as the company’s CEO before leaving in April to join the Saints in camp.