Former Falcons Julio Jones faces latest Setback

It's been an up and down season for former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones

Julio Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans in June after spending 10 years with Atlanta Falcons.

Jones main motivation for leaving Atlanta was to be a part of a winning team as the 32-year old sees his career winding down.

The Titans are off to a 2-1 start and lead the weak AFC South, but Jones has had a hot and cold start to his Titans career.

The latest setback is a leg injury that could keep him out of the Titans' game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

"WR Julio Jones is getting treatment on a leg injury," reported Ian Rapoport on Twitter. "and his status vs the #Jets is up in the air, sources tell me and @TomPelissero."

Jones was in hot water after Week 1 after a personal foul that head coach Mike Vrabel called out in his press conference as "doing dumb s--- that hurts the team."

READ MORE: Julio Jones angers Coach 'doing dumb s---'

Jones rebounded in Week 2 against the Seahawks with a vintage six catch for 128 yards performance.

He was limited in Week 3 against winless Indianapolis Colts with just three catches for 47 yards.

Now he's a question mark for the Titans next game against the Jets.

Jones restructured his contract with the Titans earlier this month, providing salary cap relief to Tennessee... something Atlanta desperately needs.

READ MORE: Jones' New Contract, Salt in Wound for Falcons

The Falcons received a second and fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Jones and a sixth-round pick of their own.

After an injury plagued 2020 season, Atlanta needed to get some relief from Jones' contract and some draft capital in return. Jones wanted to play for a contender.

The Falcons bit the bullet and made the deal, weakening their team in the short term, and the move has been paved with potholes for Jones as well.