GAMEDAY Atlanta vs. Miami: What's Deshaun Watson Got To Do With It?

Draft positioning could be huge in any potential Dolphins' trade

Coming off their bye week, the Atlanta Falcons hit to road to play the reeling Miami Dolphins. A win for the Falcons would get the team back to .500 and hand the Dolphins their sixth straight defeat.

Atlanta gets two major boosts with wide receiver Calvin Ridley (personal reasons) and Russell Gage (ankle) expected to return on Sunday. Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson is also expected to play after missing the past two games.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who returned last week after missing the previous three games with a rib injury, is still looking to find his rhythm.

According to TexansDaily.com sources, the Dolphins and Texans are working on a deal to send quarterback Deshaun Watson to Miami. Houston has until the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline to close a deal.

Should the Falcons win, the Dolphins would be 1-6 and a first-round pick in 2022 looks to be very valuable in any potential deal involving Watson and Tagovailoa.

NOT-SO-FUN FACT: Atlanta (29.6) and Miami (29.5) are surrendering the second- and third-most points per game this season.

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (2-3) vs. Miami Dolphins (1-5)

ODDS: The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites on FanDuel vs. the Miami Dolphins. The over/under is 47 total points.

BETTING TREND: So far this season, Atlanta has two wins against the spread. Sunday's total is 10 points higher than the combined 37.5 PPG average of the two teams.

GAME TIME: Noon CT on Sunday, October 24, 2021

LOCATION: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD Quarterback Matt Ryan on Ridley's return to practice:

"Good. I thought he practiced well for us... Was out there flying around, which has always been the case for him. I mean he comes out and he plays with unbelievable energy and great speed and thought he looked great."