Like Father Like Son – How Grady Jarrett Has Become the Model Atlanta Falcon
The Atlanta Falcons' star defensive tackle, Grady Jarrett, has carved his own path over his nine-year career. The son of Falcons’ Ring of Honor linebacker Jessie Tuggle has earned many accolades over the years, not because of his father’s name but due to his unwavering personal drive and commitment to excellence.
Since he was drafted by the organization in 2015, Jarrett has shone in his own light, never feeling overshadowed by his father’s legacy.
“I never felt any kind of pressure to live up to any legacy or anything like that. I've always gone my own way,” Jarrett told USA TODAY Sports in 2017.
Additionally, his father gave him the space he needed to thrive at the NFL level when he was drafted.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play in the largest game on earth. The world is watching. This is his day. This is the Atlanta Falcons' day. It's not my day, it's his day,” Tuggle told USA TODAY Sports in a phone interview prior to the Super Bowl. “So I want to sit back and, from a distance — for me personally — I want to let him do his own thing.”
And what a day it was for Jarrett. He announced himself on the world's-biggest stage sacking Tom Brady three time.
That said, Jarrett has more than put in the work in his nine-year NFL career.
Grady Jarrett has been with the Falcons through it all.
When the 31-year-old Clemson standout joined the Falcons in 2015, he was a part of an aging defense. With notable veterans such as defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux and safety William Moore north of 30 years of age – Jarrett was surrounded by a wealth of knowledge in his rookie season.
However, it wasn’t until his second year that he became a starter and started 14 games. From then on, the rest is history. He played in every single game from 2016-2023. Seven years of dominance, poise, and power as he racked off two back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons in 2019 and 2020, amassing 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in that time frame. Not to mention, a second All-Pro team nod in 2019.
Jarrett's recognition across the league has fallen with the fortunes of the Falcons, but he's been no less a priority for opposing offenses through the years.
A highly decorated player who succumbed to a devastating injury in 2023 has had his eyes opened his eyes in advance of 2024.
His 10th season has Comeback Player of the Year Potential.
In Week 8 of the 2023 NFL campaign, Grady Jarrett suffered a season-ending ACL injury. It was the first significant injury of his career. Despite the hardship, it has given him a fresh perspective on multiple areas of life as the Falcons minicamp begins.
“The time away helped Jarrett learn more about the game on the field and himself off the field, and he's eager to show it this fall. But for now, he's focused on improving his knee one day, practice and step at a time.” Daniel Flick of All Falcons said.
Jarrett’s determination, loyalty, and work ethic are extraordinary, and with a fresh outlook on life heading into the new season – anything is possible for another potential Falcons Ring of Honor candidate when the dust settles on his career. Like father-like son, the two have represented the organization in a way few others can replicate.