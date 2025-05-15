How Ruke Orhorhoro Fits into Atlanta Falcons Defense
For all of the teeth gnashing from the national media about the steep price the Atlanta Falcons paid to get edge rusher James Pearce Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the deal to acquire Ruke Orhorhoro in 2024 may have been more expensive.
General manager Terry Fontenot traded up, as he is wont to do, in the second round to select the Clemson standout No. 35 overall. He sent the Arizona Cardinals No. 43 (2nd round) and No. 79 (3rd round) in exchange for No. 35 (Orhorhoro) and No. 186 (6th round) that the Falcons used on running back Jace McLellan.
The Falcons essentially redshirted Orhorhoro in 2024, along with the rest of their draft class, but they cleared the way to a starting role by waiving Grady Jarrett.
The former Clemson standout gets the benefit of a new coordinator and hopefully, a scheme that actually takes advantage of players' abilities. Don't get too hung up on whether Ulbrich will run a 3-4 or 4-3 defense in Atlanta. He's said he plans to be multiple up front, and with his physical ability, Orhorhoro has a role no matter how the Falcons line up.
Atlanta possesses the talent to actually affect and disrupt games in both the pass and run. However, what will Orhorhoro's role be within the construct of Jeff Ulbrich's plans? Furthermore, how will he play if asked to handle multiple responsibilities?
Right now, regardless of where he plays, the Atlanta lineman will start. However, how does he fit in a multiple front? If you look from the vantage point of a 3-4 offense, Orhorhoro as a five-technique works better than Jarrett because of his longer frame and arm length.
He can keep clean with long arms, able to win one-on-one with power. Additionally, he brings lateral quickness that could see him prevail with speed. Plus, with his skillset and ability to dig under opponents' pads, the player can set the edge, which goes a long way in determining how the battle at the line of scrimmage progresses.
On the other hand, when Orhorhoro kicks inside in a 4-3 to play the three-technique, he'll have a disadvantage in size, but a big advantage in quickness. More bodies on the line of scrimmage in a four-man front will help him avoid double teams.
Think about Jarrett for a second. Jarrett dominated the interior because he converted those quick steps into power. Ultimately, no man is an island, and you cannot live between the tackles on quickness alone. Jarrett made a living knifing between gaps to make plays, but he was incredibly strong and could occupy blockers when needed. This is something the Falcons hope to see early from Orhorhoro.
Jarrett was not timid about unleashing violent hands and bad intentions as often as he could. Meanwhile, he struggled on the outside because his body type was not a great fit. That is to say, shorter, compact players thrive on the inside, and Jarrett's lack of longer levers hurt when he was asked to play defensive end in a 3-4.
Orhorhoro can thrive on the line as a five-technique or inside as a three-tech. Flanked by either Morgan Fox or Zach Harrison, both big bodies, in a four-man front, the Falcons should have the requisite size on the line to contend with early-down running plays.
In a three-man front, he has the size to set the edge and allow Kaden Elliss and speedy acquisitions like Pearce, Jalon Walker, and Devine Diablo flow to the ball.
His quickness will always be a factor in the pass rush no matter where he lines up. The hope remains that Jeff Ulbrich will use the ascending player better than his predecessor. From there, everything else rests with Orhorhoro.