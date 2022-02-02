Falcons QB Target? Kenny Pickett Highlights; Senior Bowl Day 1

Mobile, Ala. - Kenny Pickett is vying to become the first quarterback taken in the NFL Draft. Here's a look at his first day at Senior Bowl Practice.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted five players from the Senior Bowl last season, and this year there are likely five quarterbacks that they'll consider taking from the group in Mobile.

Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh goes into the week considered the top prospect in attendance along with Carson Strong (Nevada), Malik Willis (Liberty), Sam Howell (UNC), and Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati).

The Falcons could reach for a quarterback with the No. 8 pick, but it's more likely that one of these players is available in the second round when Atlanta has two picks.

Matt Ryan will be 37 next year. His long term replacement will need to be found soon, and the Falcons are in Mobile to see if a player like Pickett fits the bill.

Pickett measured 6'3 1/4" and 217 pounds. His arms and wingspan were considerably shorter than the other quarterbacks, and he declined to get his hands measured. It's been reported that his hands are 8 1/4", making his hands the smallest measured in the combine era.

Why does that matter?

The NFL ball is bigger than the college ball, and there are more games in inclement weather. Being able to grip and spin the ball through the elements are imperative to being a good quarterback play.

Pickett has overcome his physical limitations to this point. He threw for 4,319 yards with 42 touchdowns against just 7 interceptions last season at Pittsburgh, and he'll look to show NFL scouts in Mobile that hand size is overrated.

The first day of any all-star practice is always a feeling-out period. The players are learning the plays and getting their timing down. There is a lot of practice without opposition (throwing on air).

Still Pickett had a solid day throwing the ball. He doesn't have the raw arm strength of some of the upper-tier NFL quarterbacks, but then again, neither does Matt Ryan.

It's not considered a great group of quarterbacks at the top of the draft, but players like Pickett are out here to change that perception.