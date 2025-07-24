Key Stat Reveals Importance of Drake London in Falcons Passing Game
Drake London was the first wide receiver taken off the board in the 2022 NFL draft, selected by the Atlanta Falcons eighth overall. Coming out of the University of Southern California, London was known for his physicality and strong hands. On3 Sports had London’s pro comparison listed as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans, a big body wide receiver who is a touchdown and contested catching machine.
London has certainly lived up to the comparison. A graphic shared by Pro Football Focus via X on Wednesday showed that London leads the entire NFL in contested catches since 2023, with 39.
London had a breakout season in 2024, where he had 100 catches (tied ninth most in the NFL), 1,271 yards (fourth in the NFL) and nine touchdowns (tied ninth).
Last season, London recorded 22 contested catches, trailing only Terry McLaurin, who registered 24 such catches. In 2023, London had 17 contested catches, the most in the NFL. He beat out both Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans by one catch.
Not only is London the only player to be top two in contested catches in each of the last two seasons, but he is also the only player to be top seven in both 2023 and 2024. London has also been doing this without consistent quarterback play or even playing with the same quarterback.
London was also credited by PFF with having the third-fewest drops amongst all wide receivers who played at least 80 percent of their team’s snaps in 2024.
London is expected to continue to be a top impact skill player on the Falcons' offense. He’ll be a huge help for quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is entering his first full season as the starter. Having a top wide receiver in the league as an option can’t hurt.