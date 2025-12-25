Falcons Get Encouraging Injury Report Ahead of Week 17

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for their final primetime matchup of the 2025 NFL season on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. With today being Christmas, the Falcons opted not to practice today. Instead, they provided an estimated report for Week 17.

Altogether, this was one of the better injury reports that the Falcons have had in some time.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

The Falcons designated cornerback Clark Phillips III to return from the injured reserve (triceps) on Wednesday, and he was listed as a limited participant. Phillips, a third-year cornerback, has only played in one game this season. In his lone appearance this season against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, Phillips recorded just a single tackle after taking just nine snaps (all on special teams).

The former fourth-round pick can now return to the practice field in Week 17 as the team prepares for its final two games of the 2025 regular season. It remains to be seen whether Phillips will suit for either of those games.

Other players who were limited on Thursday included wide receiver Drake London (knee), rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (neck), and tight end Teagan Quitoriano (hamstring). London, who returned to action last Sunday for the first time since Week 11, is looking to get back into his groove, says head coach Raheem Morris.

“Got him [London] back out there last week, felt rusty, looked a little rusty at times,” he said. “But you know, he's Drake. He's productive when out there. He got two big conversions for us on third downs. And I look forward to him getting even better this week. So just getting him back out into a groove, getting him back out to playing football, what he loves to do. And I'm sure he'll be a little bit better this week than he was last week.”

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

For the DNP’s, it is just cornerback Mike Hughes, whom Morris has already confirmed will not be playing on Monday against the Rams.

“Mike Hughes obviously didn't play last week,” Morris said. “Had the ankle sprain. We probably won't see him this week for sure. So we'll just see how that deals and where we go with that.

Kickoff between the Falcons and Rams is set for 8:15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. See below for the estimated practice report for Thursday.

FULL PARTICIPATION:

n/a

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

WR Drake London (knee)

CB Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness)

Edge James Pearce Jr. (neck)

TE Teagan Quitoriano (hamstring)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: