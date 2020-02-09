Kobe Bryant is a figure that is larger than life. He left a global impact in his 41 years here on earth. So, when he passed away in late January in a helicopter accident along with eight others including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant it seems as if the world stopped.

From that day forward there has been an outpouring of support for him and his family. From the United States, China, Italy and the Philippines fans have shown their love for Bryant.

Those who didn’t know him were impacted by his legacy, but those who did were even more touched including former Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeAngelo Hall. The two didn’t have a really close relationship but they had a few conversations over the years.

The two first met during a 2005 matchup between the Falcons and Eagles. Bryant, who hails from Philadelphia was a huge Eagles fan and was in attendance for the game in Atlanta. Hall was matched up against future pro bowl wide receiver Terell Owens. The second-year pro gave up 5 catches for 72 yards in the first half.

During halftime Hall recalls then-head coach Jim Mora knowing that he was a fan of Bryant, and knowing that NBA superstar was in the stands watching the game. He challenged Hall asking him to some extent “What would Bryant do?” Hall took the challenge and held Owens to two catches in the second half for 42 yards.

Bryant and Hall conserved after the game in which the Falcons won 14-10.

“ I was able to meet Kobe after the game, and that was the first time that I met him,” Hall said. “I remember him telling me how impressed he was with my resilience to fight back.”

When Hall tore his Achilles in 2014, he was in Philadelphia playing against the Eagles when the injury occurred. Bryant received word of what happened and he sent Hall a text message. Before flying back home to Washington he called Bryant up because he had suffered the same injury and he wanted to get as much information as possible because he was determined to get back on the field.

“Just having someone who had been through what I been through, but a guy that I look up to was motivating and inspiring,” Hall said. “ I had never really been hurt before and to have a person like him tell me that he believed in me and that I could do this. My Achilles ended up being the easiest surgery that I ever had.”

Hall went on to play in parts of three more seasons after that.

“Everyone talks about how painful that Achillies injury is and rehab process was,” Hall said. “I don’t know if I just had some mamba magic or something but his words inspired me that it didn’t matter it was the easiest rehab that I even went through.”

Hall doesn’t have any memorabilia from their interactions over the years, but being able to have a few conversations with the legend was enough for him.