Betting on Matt Ryan: The Falcons Money-Maker?

The line for Matt Ryan's passing yardage total for the 2021 season is 4,550.

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to snap a three-straight losing seasons streak in 2021. One significant reason for optimism is the consistency that quarterback Matt Ryan has provided since 2008, coaching changes and a key addition in the passing attack.

Entering his 14th season, the line for Ryan's passing yardage total for the 2021 season is 4,550 at FanDuel. He also has the sixth best odds to have the most receiving yards on the season.

No surprise, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to lead the league in passing, with Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott close behind.

Last season, Ryan finished with both the most attempts and completions in the league, totaling 4,581 passing yards. Impressively, Ryan has had 4,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 straight seasons

Talk about stability, right?

Part of the high 2021 betting line is because of the addition of the 17th regular season game and part is because of the increasingly rising expectations for Atlanta's offense.

The Falcons are preparing for life after Julio Jones, who they traded to the Tennessee Titans this offseason. However, Ryan has reliable options in Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts will also add an element to Atlanta's offensive attack, as Ryan and Pitts have already been building on their chemistry.

Hayden Hurst and rookie wide receiver Frank Darby could be quality options as well.

Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn is gone. Now, former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith takes the helm with plenty of pieces at his disposal.

Currently, Ryan is in the ninth all-time passing yards with 55,767. As his age/decline is becoming a storyline, but a standout season with over 4,550 passing yards would certainly be a statement ... and for confident bettors, a money maker.

