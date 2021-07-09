Is Matt Ryan a Top 10 NFL QB?

The Atlanta Falcons passed on Justin Fields to stick with Matt Ryan, but is Ryan still a Top 10 quarterback in the NFL?

Matt Ryan is a subject that divides Atlanta Falcons fans. Detractors point to the Falcons inability to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl. Backers point to the eye popping numbers Ryan has achieved consistently through his career.

The former NFL MVP enters his 14th season coming off another 4,500+ yard year in 2020, but the Falcons finished 4-12, tied for the worst record in Ryan’s tenure.

Ryan’s No. 1 target for much of his career, Julio Jones, is off to Tennessee, but the Falcons drafted his long term replacement Kyle Pitts.

The scrutiny on Ryan intensified when the Falcons passed on Kennesaw, Ga. native Justin Fields as his eventual replacement to select Pitts. The Chicago Bears traded up in the draft to take Fields, a move that will be closely watched by Falcons fans.

The offensive live and running game should be better under Arthur Smith, taking much of the pressure off of Ryan who has been sacked 131 times in the last three seasons.

But is Ryan still considered a Top 10 quarterback in the NFL?

Bruce Gradkowski of Pro Football Focus still believes he is. They rank Ryan at No. 9 between Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson at No. 10 and No. 8 respectively.

Gradkowski writes “Matt Ryan teaming up with new head coach Arthur Smith could be a good look. The play-action pass game could elevate Ryan’s performance back to the days when he was with Kyle Shanahan or at least back to consistent play on a week-to-week basis.

The addition of Kyle Pitts will be a matchup nightmare for defenses, too. Ryan is a top-10 quarterback, and the Falcons' 2021 schedule could allow them to get back to competing sooner than some may think. It will be up to Ryan to be as productive as Ryan Tannehill was in this offense, if not more.”

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports has Ryan just outside the Top 10 at 13. His blurb on Ryan was short and to the point.

“After an awful 4-12 season in 2020,” writes Zabgaro. “The Falcons are sticking with Ryan for at least another year or two. He’s 36 now but has a couple good years left in him. Adding a player like Kyle Pitts in the first round ought to help.”

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has Ryan outside of the Top 10, but lists him among the honorable mentions placing him Top 16.

Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers are listed as Top 10 quarterbacks in all of the rankings, as they should based on their play. But there are big questions surrounding both of them and if they’ll play at all in 2021.

Ryan could move up two spots by default, but that’s not how he, or the Falcons, want to see him in the Top 10 after the 2021 season.

It’s easy to see why there’s a debate among Falcons fans on if Ryan is still a Top 10 quarterback as there’s no consensus in the media either.

However, the biggest question for Arthur Smith and the Falcons won’t be Matt Ryan. It will be how new defensive coordinator Dean Pees improves Atlanta’s 29th ranked defense without any significant personnel improvements.

Ryan could regain his Pro-Bowl form in 2021, but the Falcons will go only as far as their defense allows them.