Falcons EXCLUSIVE: Bow Wow Clarifies Views On Kyle Pitts, Justin Fields & Matt Ryan

In response to the Falcons SI story citing passionate Atlanta Falcons fan Bow Wow recently issuing a tweet that suggests a change at quarterback, the rapper has reached out to us to clarify his feelings about a series of moves that brought to Atlanta top draft pick Florida tight end Kyle Pitts instead of Ohio State QB Justin Fields, leaving Matt Ryan in place under center for the Falcons.

"Not true!,'' said Bow Wow of the suggestion that he disliked the Pitts selection, made by Atlanta with the No. 4 overall pick in the April NFL Draft. "I spoke to Kyle over FaceTime over the weekend. ... He's a baller.''

In fairness to Bow Wow (and to our initial story): The 34-year-old rapper and actor, born Shad Gregory Moss but better known by his stage name Bow Wow (formerly Lil' Bow Wow), is an Atlanta resident who is still obviously irate about the Falcons' loss in the Super Bowl after the 2016 NFL season. His initial tweet, on July 3:

That's not as much about the selection of Pitts as it is the decision to stick with the veteran Ryan while passing on Fields, who happens to be from Georgia. Fields ended up going later in the first round to the Chicago Bears.

But while we stand by our interpretation of Bow Wow's tweet at favoring Fields over Pitts - while at the same time acknowledging that Bow Wow will surely enjoy supporting the tight end who has a chance to be a generational player - we also recognize that Bow Wow clearly writes that he was "ranting.''

And maybe, like any other fan, whether he's a movie star with millions of social-media followers or not, he deserves some leeway there. "Ranting,'' maybe, means leeway.

It's grand that Bow Wow has made peace with Pitts. (It might be wise to do the same with Ryan, if either party cares, as he's locked up with the Falcons through 2023. With a dead-cap hit of $40.5 million for 2022, it appears Ryan will remain the starter for at least the next two seasons. So again, another FaceTime might help bring peace to the Falcons family.)

But we do appreciate Bow Wow's reaching out, and his further explanation as it regards the home-town QB. He notes how fond he is of the idea of athletes like Ohio native LeBron James getting to play in their home area. (He has since removed the tweet. But still: We appreciate the sentiment.) ...

"I was just hoping the hometown kid (Fields) got a chance to do what (Derrick Rose (of the NBA and New York) and 'Bron and Lonzo (Ball with the Lakers) had the chance to do, that's all.''

