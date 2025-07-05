Michael Penix Jr.'s Prolific Start was Best Among 6 First-Round Quarterbacks
The 2024 NFL Draft featured six quarterbacks being selected in the first round, tied with the 1983 Draft for the most ever taken in round one. The Atlanta Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. 8th overall, the fourth quarterback taken off the board behind Caleb Williams (1), Jayden Daniels (2), and Drake Maye (3).
Of the six, five of them started in three or more games during the 2024-2025 season, four of them started in 12 or more games and three of them started in all 17 games.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Atlanta’s Penix finally got the start in Week 16, against the New York Giants, following a five-week span where Kirk Cousins went 1-4 and threw just one touchdown to nine interceptions. Penix, in his first three starts, recorded 737 passing yards, four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), and three interceptions.
Two of Penix’s interceptions were after drops by Falcons’ receivers.
Penix’s 737 passing yards through his first three starts led all first-round quarterbacks from the 2024 NFL Draft. Drake Maye had the second most with 725 passing yards in his first three games. He is followed by Jayden Daniels with 664 yards, with Caleb Williams close in pursuit with 630 yards, and lastly, Bo Nix with 600 yards.
Nix and Daniels led their teams to the playoffs as rookies despite slower starts behind center. It is promising for 2025 to see Penix lead a prolific draft class.
Penix also tied Williams as the fastest quarterback from the class to record a 300+ yard passing game. Penix and Williams both accomplished this feat in their third-ever start. It took Jayden Daniels eight games to reach the 300-yard passing mark. It took Bo Nix 11 games. Drake Maye did not reach the 300+ yard mark last season.
A small sample size for Penix, but it is noteworthy to see how quickly Penix started last season despite not taking any first-team reps until the Wednesday before his first start.
Penix also leads his draft class in another key statistic: deep ball percentage.
The Falcons are all-in on Michael Penix Jr., and the early returns have been positive.