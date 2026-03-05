Why Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Will Wait to Sign With a New Team

The Atlanta Falcons will release veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins on the first day of the new league year, which will start on March 11. Speculation had swirled that the Falcons might attempt to bring Cousins back on a cheaper deal, but new general manager Ian Cunningham made his intentions clear.

“We won’t re-sign Kirk [Cousins],” Cunningham told local media last week at the combine.

So Cousins will hit the open market for the third time in his career, and NFL insiders believe that he will be in no hurry to sign with a new team.

“I don’t get the sense that Cousins is in a rush to sign anywhere too early,” reporter Johnathon Jones shared Thursday.

Many believe that Cousins wants to avoid a repeat of hi sexperience in Atlanta, where he was named the starter only for the team to draft a quarterback in the top 10 of the draft a month later.

“A prevailing thought has been that Cousins, clearly feeling burned by the Falcons' drafting Michael Penix Jr. one month after signing him as their franchise quarterback, doesn’t want to be in the same position again.” Jones wrote.

“That doesn’t mean Cousins will wait until after late April’s draft to sign somewhere, but comforted with his career earnings and the eternal supply-and-demand issue in this league for the position he plays, Cousins may let things play out just a bit before making a move.”

Luckily for Cousins, there are quite a few quarterback-needy teams this offseason. The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins are both expected to move on from their quarterbacks in Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa. The New York Jets are keeping their options open, likely releasing Justin Fields soon.

The Cleveland Browns may also be on the lookout for a quarterback, with Dillon Gabriel appearing in multiple rumors. A homecoming in Minnesota may also be an option, with the Vikings showing interest in upgrading from J.J. McCarthy this offseason.

One thing is for certain: Cousins will not be suiting up for Atlanta in 2026.

The reality is tied to the massive contract he signed with the Falcons ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Atlanta signed Cousins to a four-year deal worth $180 million with $100 million guaranteed and a $50 million signing bonus.

Cousins had the Falcons off to a hot 6-3 start in Atlanta last season, before hiding an injury from the coaching staff that would ultimately get him benched. He only saw the field this season when Michael Penix Jr. went down with an injury.

Cousins' contract was restructured in January. The new deal guarantees him $67.9 million for the 2027 season, with the guarantee vesting on March 13. It also slashes his 2026 base salary from $35 million to $2.1 million, giving the Falcons significant cap space for the offseason.

With a lucrative contract already in hand and a few teams in need of a quarterback, Cousins can afford to be patient as he evaluates his options. While the exact destination remains uncertain, one thing is clear: the veteran signal-caller will carefully weigh his next move to avoid a repeat of the situation he faced in Atlanta.

