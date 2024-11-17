NFL Explains 'Shocking' Overturned Call in Falcons at Broncos
The Atlanta Falcons needed a big play early in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos on Empower Field at Mile High.
For a moment, the Falcons thought they received one from safety Jessie Bates III. Instead, they were heartbroken.
Trailing 21-6 after its offense went three-and-out to start the second half, Atlanta's defense put Denver's offense into a 4th and 3 situation. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix fired a pass in-stride over the middle to receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who briefly caught the ball.
Then, Bates delivered a hit on Humphrey, and the ball fell to the turf. It was initially ruled an incomplete pass, thus giving the Falcons the ball back just shy of midfield and only facing a two-score deficit.
But the officials reviewed the play and overturned it. Humphrey smartly jumped on the ball, and his conclusive recovery meant Denver retained possession. The Broncos scored a touchdown later in the drive, as receiver Troy Franklin took a screen pass and strolled into the endzone from seven yards out.
FOX officiating analyst Mike Pereira came on the air and said he considered the overturned call "shocking."
Pereira consulted with the NFL's league office and explained the decision, citing that Humphrey had one foot still touching the ground when he initially made the catch. He added two more steps before Bates knocked the ball out.
Due to the time of the play and Humphrey taking three steps, the officials overturned the call.
And the Falcons were left scratching their heads, adding another tally to a long list of plays that merely didn't go their way in Denver.