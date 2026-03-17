Joining Falcons Was an 'Easy Decision' for Free Agent Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons signed free agent wide receiver Jahan Dotson to a two-year, $15 million deal last week. Dotson, a former first-round pick, spoke to the media following the signing and made it clear that choosing Atlanta was an easy decision.

“It was a fairly easy decision for me,” Dotson said Friday. “Seeing what the interest were from teams around the league, the Falcons were at the very top of that line or that food chain.”

A major factor in the 25-year-old receiver’s decision was the new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, who took over as the Falcons' head coach in January.

“For me, it’s about alignment, going into year five, and you know I need an offense and an offensive coordinator and a head coach who aligns, you know, what I believe in, what I can bring to a team, and I felt like the Falcons were the right place for me,” he said.

Dotson also emphasized that he believes he can fill a clear need in Atlanta’s offense.

“Team that is in need for wide receiver help and a team that I know can use my value as a wide receiver,” he said. “And those are all things… those are all things expressed that was expressed to me, that are in need for the Falcons, and you know I can be the perfect asset.”

He joins a wide receiver group that struggled to produce outside of Drake London in 2025. London finished the season with 68 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. The rest of the Falcons’ wide receivers combined for just 75 receptions, 892 yards and three touchdowns. Of those players, only London and Casey Washington are returning in 2026, leaving the Falcons in clear need of reinforcements at the position, with Dotson believing he can help fill that void as “the perfect asset”.

He began his career with the Washington Commanders, who selected him 16th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He turned in a solid rookie campaign, recording 523 yards and seven receiving touchdowns, the most receiving touchdowns among players in his draft class, including Drake London.

However, Dotson has not surpassed 518 receiving yards or four touchdowns in a season since. He was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2024 NFL season and spent the past two years in Philadelphia.

Now in Atlanta, Jahan Dotson will look to revive that early-career production and provide a complementary option alongside Drake London in the Atlanta Falcons offense. If he can rediscover that redzone prowess he showed as a rookie in Washington, Dotson could quickly become a key piece in new head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense in 2026.