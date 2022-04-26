'Parachute Pick': How Kayvon Thibodeaux Falls To Falcons

With the No. 8 pick, the Falcons will have a good chance to get who they want. But how will the teams ahead of them change things?

Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux checks a lot of boxes for what the Atlanta Falcons need in the front seven.

Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard Kayvon Thibodeaux Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard Kayvon Thibodeaux Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports Kayvon Thibodeaux

A couple months ago, it seemed Thibodeaux was a lock for a top three pick. But now, that doesn't seem like as much of a guarantee.

There's still a good chance Thibodeaux is taken before the Falcons' pick at No. 8, but now there's a path for Atlanta to get their premier pass rusher.

ESPN tabbed Atlanta making a "parachute pick" of Thibodeaux if he were to fall to No. 8.

Let's take a look at the path for Thibodeaux to fall into the Falcons' lap at No. 8:

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have not shied away from the drama on draft week and for the first time since 2018, there's not a clear No. 1 pick.

It appears the team is waffling between Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, the consensus top pick since the season ended, and Georgia's Travon Walker, an intriguing late riser.

By choosing Hutchinson, the Jags choose the path of least resistance.

But if the team chooses Walker, the new Vegas favorite for the top pick, things will begin to get messy, and that could help the Falcons.

Detroit Lions

It's hard to see Hutchinson drop past his "hometown" team at No. 2, so if the Jags pass on him, the Lions will graciously accept their consolation prize of the second pick.

But if Hutchinson goes No. 2, options are wide open for the Lions. Thibodeaux's range begins here, but Walker could also be an option here as well. The Lions have needs all over the field, but they've seemed pretty keen on drafting a pass rusher.

If Walker and Hutchinson are the top two picks, things get a little bit easier.

Houston Texans

The Texans are also interested in Thibodeaux, but have other needs outside of the pass rush. Cornerback and offensive line are two positions they are eyeing at No. 3, but taking Sauce Gardner out of Cincinnati or even Derek Stingley from LSU helps the Falcons in their pursuit of Thibodeaux.

New York Jets

The Jets are also another team interested in Thibodeaux, but a report from The Athletic says that there is also a lot of interest in Florida State EDGE rusher Jermaine Johnson II, which could be the biggest surprise of the draft if taken.

The Jets also pick at No. 10, but know that Atlanta could take their top receiver.

While taking Johnson would push Thibodeaux down one more slot, the easiest way for the Falcons to land Thibodeaux is to take a wide receiver, likely USC's Drake London.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers don't pose much of a threat to the Falcons since they are not eyeing any pass rushers. They're likely taking an offensive lineman or quarterback Malik Willis.

New York Giants

The Giants pose the biggest threat to the Falcons in the Thibodeaux sweepstakes because they have to pass him up twice at Nos. 5 & 7.

The team is probably going to take an offensive lineman with one of these picks, either Ickey Ekwonu, Evan Neal or Charles Cross. But the second pick is tricky.

The Giants could use a pass rusher, but with two of the first seven picks in the draft, they have reason to take the best player available at both picks.

Someone like Derek Stingley Jr. or Kyle Hamilton, both of whom are also experiencing a bit of a slide in the draft, would have to be one of the Giants' picks.

Troy Wayrynen/USA Today Sports Kayvon Thibodeaux Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard Kayvon Thibodeaux Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports Kayvon Thibodeaux

To put it altogether, here's a mock draft where the Falcons can land Thibodeaux:

1) Jaguars - Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

2) Lions - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

3) Texans - Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

4) Jets - Drake London, WR, USC

5) Giants - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

6) Panthers - Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

7) Giants - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

8) Falcons - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

It seems like a longshot, but there's most definitely a sliver of hope.