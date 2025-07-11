Penix Emphasizes Having Fun When Preparing for Falcons Starting Role
Michael talks with Michael: the local NFL legend and the sophomore quarterback. Michael Penix Jr and Michael Vick got to bounce thoughts off each other on Wednesday. The senior Michael picked the brain of the presumed starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons this season.
During the one-on-one chat between the Falcons quarterbacks, Vick asked Penix if he was having fun. Penix agreed that he was. After all, it’s a necessity.
“Yeah, every day. Got to,” Penix replied.
Penix told Vick that he keeps a simple mindset on playing the game. While he’s now at the highest level, he has to remind himself that it’s a game that he’s been playing for years.
“It’s still just football. Like that’s the biggest thing. It’s like once you get on the field, it’s still football. Throw it to your team, don’t throw it to the other team.” Penix said.
Love for the game is what drives athletes to be their best, both on and off the field, and Penix having fun doing it is a promising sign.
Penix was drafted eighth overall in the 2024 NFL draft, the same offseason the Falcons gave a four-year, $180-million contract to Kirk Cousins. With two years of guaranteed money to Cousins, Penix should have been sitting behind the veteran quarterback until at least 2026, but after a string of bad games from Cousins, Penix was thrust into the starting role late in his rookie season.
Penix finished the season with 775 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. He added 11 yards rushing on the ground and one rushing touchdown.
In Week 18, it certainly looked like Penix was having fun out there, even though the Falcons ultimately lost. He put up 317 total yards (312 passing, five rushing) and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). Penix’s seven big-time throws in Week 18 were the most by any quarterback in any game last season.
We’ll see how this fun translates to performance on the field. If he’s succeeding, it’s going to be a lot more fun than if he’s having trouble.