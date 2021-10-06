LISTEN: How Do Falcons Respond To Isaiah Oliver's Injury?

Locked On Falcons: Roles for Pitts, Ridley and Patterson; plus Q&A with guest Allen Strk

Isaiah Oliver was showing signs of playing his best football yet.

The fourth-year cornerback, in a contract year with the Atlanta Falcons, was peaking at the right time. That's what makes Oliver's season-ending injury that much more devastating.

Oliver was expected to be one of the biggest playmakers in the secondary, but now the Falcons must regroup.

Rookie fifth-round pick Avery Williams should see his playing time increase as a result of Oliver's injury.

It's not going to be as pretty, but the Falcons have to truck on like any other team would.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman breaks down the impact of Oliver's season-ending injury, and how critical it is that the Falcons get more out of Kyle Pitts and Calvin Ridley on offense.

He looks at the team's roster moves, including moving Oliver and punter Cam Nizialek to injured reserve, and what their potential replacements might do on defense and special teams.

Later in the show, Aaron is joined by Allen Strk (The Falcoholic) to discuss why playmakers like Pitts and Ridley haven't performed up to expectations so far this year.

Aaron breaks down why he doesn't think increasing Cordarrelle Patterson's workload is going to cure the Falcons' ailments.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

