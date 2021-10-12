Potential Falcons WR Target to Broncos

A free agent receiver the Atlanta Falcons worked out three weeks ago looks set to join the Denver Broncos.

Wide receiver John Brown will be signing with the Denver Broncos. Jeremy Fowler reported the news on Twitter.

"Broncos are signing veteran receiver John Brown to the practice squad, per source. Denver adding speed to the outside and a viable option for the active roster," wrote Fowler.

Brown was brought to Atlanta for a workout on September 21, but no deal was ever struck. It's unclear if he ever had an offer from the Falcons, but it's academic after Brown signs with the Broncos.

The 31-year old Brown has a pair of 1,000-yard receiving seasons on his resume, most recently in 2019 with the Buffalo Bills.

He was released by the Bills in March of this year and signed by the Las Vegas Raiders to a one-year deal for $3.75 million, but he was a final roster cut on August 31.

The Broncos lost receiver K.J. Hamler to a season-ending knee injury against the New York Jets in Week 3.

They've been without 2020 first-round pick Jerry Jeudy since he sprained an ankle in Week 1 against the New York Giants, but they're hoping he's close to a return.

The Falcons receiving room had gotten paper-thin as well. Atlanta was without Calvin Ridley last week against the Jets for personal reasons, and Russell Gage has been out the last three games with an ankle injury.

Both players should return after the bye week to face the Miami Dolphins on October 24. The Falcons will look to even their record at 3-3 against the struggling Dolphins who are at the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.