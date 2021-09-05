QB Ryan Compares Ridley & Pitts to Previous Falcons Weapons

“At different points in your career …. there are different waves of it,” says Ryan, who might be about to catch another wave.

Matt Ryan has been there/done that. And the long-time Atlanta Falcons QB is ready to be there again, and to do it again.

“I’m excited about it, and it’s going to be a lot of fun in this offense,” Ryan said this week as his Falcons prep for NFL Week 1 against the Eagles.

What is “it”? The 2021 promise of stellar pass-catchers reminiscent of old pals and Hall-of-Fame-level targets in Tony Gonzalez and Julio Jones.

“At different points in your career …. there are different waves of it. Early I had Roddy and Tony G. came in my second year. Both those guys were extremely productive. These guys are different in terms of their skill sets,” Ryan said.

Now, Ryan has at his disposal a tight end/wide receiver tandem who might be able to do it again.

Kyle Pitts is the tight end, a rookie who hasn’t done it yet. But Ryan seems to know what’s coming.

“Watching him on TV, you could see this guy could make some plays,” Ryan said of the former Florida star. “From throwing with Kyle early on, he’s got great range and is extremely long. Tight end can be difficult at first because you have so many different job requirements. You have to be physical, and you have to understand the scheme, plus you’re heavily involved in the passing game. It can be overwhelming, but he’s done a great job in camp paying attention to the details.”

Calvin Ridley is the receiver. a known commodity who emerged as a force last year when the since-trades Jones was hurt.

And while Ridley is different from Jones, and Pitts is different from Gonzalez, and while Ridley and Pitts are different from one another, the shared characteristics are among the reason the vet QB is so fired up about what this offense might do under new head coach Arthur Smith.

“Both of these guys are versatile. You can put them in many spots.” Ryan said. “They both have a really good feel for the entire route tree. … Both of these guys can go inside or outside. They will play off each well and will also have some solid other weapons with speed who can make you pay, too.

“I’m excited about it, and it’s going to be a lot of fun in this offense.”

