QBs Dominate, Stars Absent at Falcons Training Camp: Everything to Know from Day 8
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons are set to fly to South Beach on Monday afternoon ahead of joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and Wednesday, but before departing the facility around noon, they completed a 90-minute training camp practice.
Atlanta, which spent its first four practices in shorts and T-shirts before wearing pads for the next three, returned to pad-free activities Monday -- but instead of a light walkthrough, the team held several 11-on-11 periods.
Here's what to know from the Falcons' final training camp practice prior to starting the preseason this week in Miami ...
Penix Has Best Day Since First Practice, Cousins Stars Again
Back in shorts, first-round rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 8-of-11 passes and looked sharper than he has at any point since a strong first competitive session of training camp July 26.
Facing the first-team defense, Penix hit receiver Chris Blair on a 10-yard curl before finding wideout Josh Ali short to the left. Penix ended the session with a pair of completions to fellow rookies Casey Washington and OJ Hiliare. The throw to Washington was a strike to the left, while Hiliare made perhaps the best catch of camp -- a leaping grab over the top of starting corner Mike Hughes.
The last of Penix's passes was a right-side bullet to second-year pro Dylan Drummond to convert on 3rd and 9. His three incompletions came on a miscommunication with tight end Austin Stogner, a pass in the endzone that bounced off Blair's outstretched hands and a misfire to receiver Austin Mack short left in the redzone.
Penix made a pair of impressive throws during redzone drills, one to receiver Rondale Moore for 10 yards over the middle and the other a touchdown to Ali, which featured Penix working to his backside read and firing a bullet from around 10 to 15 yards out.
And while Penix was good, his final line still wasn't as efficient as Cousins, who went 9-of-10 with a touchdown on a jump ball to receiver Drake London, who beat undrafted rookie corner Jayden Price.
Receiver Darnell Mooney was Cousins's most popular target, as the duo connected four times in the session, though one was underneath and another was on a screen. Running back Carlos Washington Jr. caught Cousins's best throw of the day, a wheel route down the left sideline where the ball felt right into his hands.
Still, the day wasn't without blemishes for Cousins, who threw his second interception of training camp. Targeting Mooney down the right sideline, cornerback A.J. Terrell had inside leverage and came away with the ball.
As with any evaluation Monday, it's important to remember the entire practice was in shorts -- but Penix processed at a high level and threw several accurate passes, making it a strong, strong day for the rookie signal caller. Cousins, meanwhile, continued his efficient camp and has shown no limitations on his surgically repaired right Achilles.
Bijan, Jarrett Top List of Inactives
The Falcons were without several starters and top rotation players Monday, including running back Bijan Robinson, defensive end James Smith-Williams and defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and Ta'Quon Graham.
Robinson, Smith-Williams and Graham donned their practice jerseys but spent much of the session in Atlanta's remodeled weight room overlooking IBM Performance Field. Jarrett was granted an excused absence for personal reasons.
No updates on the longevity of the absences were provided by the team, and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris won't speak to reporters until Tuesday, but none of the matters seemed concerning.
New Rotations Arise Amid Absences
Without a quartet of players expected to playing significant roles this fall, the Falcons' depth chart looked different Monday.
Running backs Tyler Allgeier and Carlos Washington Jr. worked with the first-team offense. Allgeier took eight carries while Washington saw five, along with his impressive catch down the left sideline.
Washington is emerging as the favorite to be Atlanta's No. 3 running back, though coach Michael Pitre said after the session he won't declare a frontrunner. Others in the mix include return specialist Avery Williams and sixth-round rookie Jase McClellan, who split the workload with the second-team offense.
On the defensive line, Atlanta rotated several new combinations with outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone, veteran defensive tackle Kentavius Street, edge rusher Bradlee Anae and fourth-round rookie Brandon Dorlus each seeing more first-team snaps than usual.
The Falcons continue to play several bodies inside, with David Onyemata, Eddie Goldman, LaCale London, Ruke Orhorhoro and Prince Emili each playing Monday.
Pitts Surrounded by Teachers
Atlanta, as it often does, warmed up with routes on air, allowing quarterbacks and pass catchers to build chemistry while getting acclimated to the day's work. On Monday, the session featured two learning lessons for tight end Kyle Pitts.
Miscommunication with Cousins led Pitts to break inside instead of outside on a comeback route, and the pass, naturally, was low and far out of reach. Rather than running to the other end of the field to continue warmups, Pitts went back in line behind the rest of the tight ends and ran the route with Cousins once more. This time, the pass was completed.
Shortly thereafter, when Pitts took his stance on the line of scrimmage, Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson barked instructions for several seconds. Pitts ran a route across the seam and caught a pass from Cousins, still working through routes on air.
Pitts caught two passes during the 11-on-11 period Monday, both coming on the right side of the field. He's enjoyed a steady training camp littered with glimpses of what he can do in Robinson's offense, and is taking every bit of coaching he can.
Extracurriculars
Hiliare, an undrafted rookie receiver from Bowling Green State University who signed after a tryout at minicamp in May, has flashed several times this summer. Atlanta has a deep receiver room, but Hiliare, who has also worked with the returners at times, is making a case for a practice squad bid.
Elsewhere in the receiver room, new signees James Washington and Jesse Matthews continue to overlook the first-string players during split walkthroughs, meaning they're currently apart of the second-string.
Matthews in particular has looked impressive working through drills from an athletic standpoint, but neither he nor Washington have caught any passes in 11-on-11s since signing with the Falcons last Monday.
Atlanta's pass rush had a solid showing Monday. On Terrell's interception, outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie beat right tackle Kaleb McGary with an inside counter and sped up Cousins's process, resulting in the takeaway.
Anae also had a sack, beating right tackle Andrew Stueber around the corner in a battle of the backup offense vs. the backup defense.
The Falcons brought a lot of pressure from their secondary Monday, with Terrell, cornerback Clark Phillips III and safety Jessie Bates III each storming down from their respective perches on the back end at various times.
Atlanta's flight departs for Miami around 2 p.m. Monday. The two teams will hit the practice field from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Baptist Health Training Complex before crossing the street to Hard Rock Stadium for the preseason opener at 7 p.m. Friday.