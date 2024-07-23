Report: Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Wanted to End Career with Minnesota Vikings
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Quarterback Kirk Cousins will report to Atlanta Falcons training camp Wednesday, but for the former Minnesota Vikings passer, such an outcome once wasn't desired.
According to ESPN, the 35-year-old Cousins previously had intents of retiring a Viking.
"Cousins had said publicly and privately that he wanted to finish his career in Minnesota," writes ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "But he also made clear he wanted the structure of a new contract -- the guaranteed money, in other words -- to reflect that the Vikings wanted the same thing."
During his introductory press conference in Atlanta on March 13, Cousins cited the Vikings' unwillingness to make a multi-year commitment of guaranteed money.
The Falcons gave him a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed, including $90 million guaranteed over the first two years. Minnesota's final offer included a fully guaranteed first year with partial guarantees in the second.
The biggest concern for Cousins, per ESPN, was the Vikings drafting his successor and beginning the process of moving on. With Minnesota's offer, the possibility of doing exactly that became likely - and the Vikings ultimately followed through with it, drafting Michigan signal caller J.J. McCarthy at No. 11 overall.
But as things unfolded, the Falcons did the same thing Cousins tried to avoid, as Atlanta selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft.
Perhaps most frustrating for Cousins? His interest in returning to Minnesota was matched by the organization.
"(The Vikings) knew his injury would heal well before the start of the 2024 season and, according to multiple sources, genuinely wanted him to return as their starter," Seifert writes. "Players young and old shared that sentiment. Receiver Justin Jefferson said Cousins' return would be 'perfect.' Right tackle Brian O'Neill wanted Cousins back with 'one thousand million percent' certainty."
So, too, did Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.
"No one in the building wanted Cousins back more than O'Connell, who had built a relationship with the quarterback based on positive feedback and honesty," writes Seifert.
Yet because of his commitment to landing long-term stability, Cousins left Minnesota for Atlanta. The four-time Pro Bowler appears to have two years of guaranteed of playing time, but what happens after his substantial guarantees ends is anybody's guess.
But for now, with training camp on the horizon, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris believes Cousins's mind isn't thinking about the past or his extended future.
"Kirk is trying to win a Super Bowl," Morris said during OTAs. "Kirk is in full-blown preparation mode to set the Atlanta Falcons up for the best success they can possibly have."