Falcons Line Up 49ers Exec As Competition for Matt Ryan's Reported Role

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have requested to speak with San Francisco 49ers executive Josh Williams for their newly created ‘President of Football’ role. This news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The #Falcons have sent a request to interview #49ers exec Josh Williams for President of Football job, source said.



He already has a GM interview lined up with #Dolphins and was a finalist for the #Jaguars GM last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2026

The 49ers’ exec has spent 15 seasons with the franchise, slowly climbing the organizational ranks. He started as a scouting assistant in 2011, but was promoted to pro personnel scout in 2013, national scouting representative in 2016, area scout in 2017, and then national scout in 2022. As of 2025, Williams oversees professional and college scouting, plus he contributes to player development and contract negotiations. He has held this role since 2024.

He has a background outside of football, too, having worked for TD Ameritrade in New York City as a business analyst for investment products.

Williams was reportedly a finalist for the Jacksonville Jaguars role during the last cycle, and he could be a popular name during this cycle. According to this same report, Williams has already lined up an interview with the Miami Dolphins.

The Falcons parted ways with general manager Terry Fontenot after five seasons and a combined record of 37-48 and head coach Raheem Morris after he finished 16-18 over two seasons. According to the team, the Sportsology Group will assist with the search for the team’s next general manager, while the ZRG Group will assist with the search for the next head coach.

The first decision to be made will be this president of football role, which came about following several major structural changes to the organization. Many have speculated that this could be the role for former MVP-winning quarterback Matt Ryan, and that news may be coming over the next few days.

There was speculation that Ryan was interested in retaining his analyst role with CBS, but NFL insider Tom Pelissero has since refuted that thought with this report.

Important note of clarity here from Pelissero. Splitting duties would be a no-go https://t.co/9xMbor7bCA — Garrett Chapman (@gchapatl) January 6, 2026

Even though nobody has been officially named the president of football, the Falcons have reportedly already requested to speak with Ian Cunningham from the Chicago Bears for its vacant general manager role, in addition to several other head coach interviews .

Arthur Blank is scheduled to address the media on Thursday morning, and it is widely speculated that he could have his president of football by that point.